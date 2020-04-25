USA

FBI Investigates Fire That Damaged Missouri Islamic Center

By Associated Press
April 25, 2020 04:48 PM
FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)
FILE - The FBI logo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI - The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeastern Missouri and that coincided with the start of a holy month for Muslims.

Richard Quinn, the special agent in charge of the St. Louis Division, announced the award Friday, hours after the fire broke out early that morning at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Twelve to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said the damage to the building was extensive.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, said the fire began at the front door of the building. CAIR noted the timing of the blaze — Thursday night was the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast and pray.

"Because the fire was deemed 'suspicious,' and because it occurred at a house of worship on a significant religious date, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the blaze," CAIR's national communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, said in a statement.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the state fire marshal also were investigating the fire.

Cape Girardeau is about 115 miles south of St. Louis.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

FBI Investigates Fire That Damaged Missouri Islamic Center

FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)
USA

Trump, Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement Promoting Cooperation

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

US Cuts to Thailand's Free-Trade Benefits Take Effect

FILE - Traders are seen in front of a screen with mostly red trading figures, at Thailand's Stock Exchange, in Bangkok, March 13, 2020.
Immigration

US Judge Orders Release of Migrant Children Detained During COVID Pandemic

FILE - Detained migrant children from Central America line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, Feb. 19, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Recovered Patients With Antibodies Not Immune to Coronavirus, WHO Warns

Workers of a funeral home company pull the coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the cemetery near Cuneo, northwestern Italy, April 24, 2020.