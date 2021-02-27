USA

FBI Pinpoints Suspect in US Capitol Policeman's Death, Report says

By Reuters
February 27, 2021 03:36 AM
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is visible near the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
FILE - A memorial for US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is visible near the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 14, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The FBI has pinpointed a suspect in its investigation into the death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Friday.

The Times, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials briefed on the inquiry, said investigators have zeroed in on an individual seen in video footage of the riot who attacked several officers with bear spray, including Brian Sicknick, the policeman who died.

Sicknick, 42, was among a vastly outnumbered group of police officers confronted by the mob who stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.

The violence led to the impeachment of Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives on a charge of inciting an insurrection, but he was acquitted by the Senate in a trial held after he left office.

According to The New York Times, FBI agents began to suspect soon after opening a homicide probe that Sicknick's death was related to his inhalation of a chemical irritant, such as mace or bear spray, which both law enforcement officers and rioters were armed with during the insurrection.

According to one of the officials cited in the Times' report, video evidence shows that Sicknick's suspected assailant discussed attacking officers with bear spray beforehand.

Medical examiners have yet to rule on the cause or manner of Sicknick's death, as the autopsy is pending results of toxicology tests, the Capitol Police said in a statement on Friday.

More than 100 officers were injured in the riot, and five people died.

Although investigators have narrowed potential suspects seen in video footage to a single person this week, they have yet to identify that individual by name, the Times reported.

The newspaper said the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. The FBI declined to comment to Reuters.

More than 200 people have been arrested for their role in the Capitol siege, a number of them associated with militant groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, underscoring rising concern about threats posed by right-wing extremists.

Related Stories

In this Jan. 19, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington. The…
US Politics
Trump Supporters Want to 'Blow Up' Capitol, Police Chief Warns
Threats suggest extremists could target the building during an address by President Joe Biden
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:05 PM
In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police…
USA
Chief: Capitol Assault Much Bigger Than Intel Suggested
Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman denies that law enforcement failed to take seriously warnings of violence before the Jan. 6 insurrection
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 02:32 PM
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
USA
Did Intelligence Failure Lead to US Capitol Attack?
Some experts say blaming attack solely on faulty intelligence is misplaced
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 08:20 PM
US Lawmakers Seek Answers on Capitol Security Breach
00:02:12
USA
US Lawmakers Seek Answers on Capitol Security Breach
Key FBI warning missed a day ahead of the attack
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 08:04 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

FBI Pinpoints Suspect in US Capitol Policeman's Death, Report says

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is visible near the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
USA

Biden Places His Catholic Faith Front and Center

FILE - Then U.S. President-elect Joe Biden departs the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Third US COVID Vaccine on Verge of Approval

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…
USA

US House Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic…
USA

First African American to Head Smithsonian Shares Highlights, Challenges