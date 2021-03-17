USA

FCC Begins Effort to Revoke 2 Chinese Telecoms’ US Operating Authority 

By Reuters
March 17, 2021 02:26 PM
FILE - The entrance to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) building is seen in Washington, June 19, 2015.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Wednesday it has begun the process of revoking the authority to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States from China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet. 
 
In April, the FCC issued show-cause orders warning it might shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies — the two cited Wednesday and China Telecom Corp. Ltd. China Unicom Americas has a two-decade old authorization to provide U.S. international telecommunications services. 
 
The FCC opened a similar proceeding in December to begin the process of revoking the authorization of China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, which has had authorization to provide U.S. telecommunications services for nearly 20 years. 
 
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks noted that many Chinese telecom carriers "also own data centers operating within the United states." He said the FCC currently lacks authority to "address this potential national security threat." 
 
In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd., the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the U.S. government. 
 
 

 

