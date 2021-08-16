USA

Federal Government Declares First Federal Water Cuts in Western States

By VOA News
August 16, 2021 10:18 PM
A combination of two images show aerial views of the Hemenway Harbor boat launch area on Lake Mead and Hoover Dam on the…
A combination of two images show aerial views of the Hemenway Harbor boat launch area on Lake Mead and Hoover Dam on the Colorado River on May 18, 2020 (top) and on July 27, 2021 (bottom).

Federal officials on Monday declared a first-ever water shortage on the Colorado River, triggering mandatory water supply cuts for several Western states in the river’s lower basin and Mexico in 2022.

The shortage was announced after a 20-year megadrought in the West brought water levels to a record low in the largest U.S. water reservoir, Lake Mead. The lake, fed by the Colorado River, serves nearly 25 million people in three Western states and Mexico.

Sitting at 35% capacity, the lake is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

"This year, we’re seeing the combined effects of lower-than-average snowpack, hotter temperatures and drier-than-average soil conditions, and unfortunately that trend may continue," said Interior Department Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo in a news briefing.

Trujillo attributed the "unprecedented" environmental changes to climate change. According to a recent United Nations report, global warming may irreversibly worsen many effects of climate change, leading to more intense heat waves and longer droughts.

Water reductions will go into effect in 2022 for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico so the water and energy demands of communities that draw from the lake will continue to be met. California, the other state that Lake Mead supplies, is not affected by the first round of cuts.

The cuts are expected to hit farmers in Arizona especially hard, with the state losing about 18% of its annual Colorado River allotment. Nevada stands to lose about 7%, Mexico 5%.

The reductions represent 613,000 acre-feet of water in total. For perspective, one acre-foot can meet the water needs of one to two households for an entire year.

Lake Powell, the second-largest reservoir on the Colorado River, has also experienced plunging water levels in recent years, which may eventually result in shortages in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, the states it supplies.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, the Central Arizona Project canal runs through rural desert near Phoenix. Water…
USA
First Water Cuts in US West Supply to Hammer Arizona Farmers
It’ll be a blow to Arizona's top producer of cotton, barley and livestock
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 02:54 AM
FILE - Farmer Gino Celli climbs out of a irrigation canal that is covered in dried salt on a field he farms near Stockton, Calif., May 18, 2015.
USA
California Orders Large Cuts in Water Use
California has ordered some of the largest water cuts on record to help ease shortages during the current drought. The move affects more than 100 senior water rights holders in the state's Delta, San Joaquin and Sacramento regions, including water districts that serve thousands of farmers and others. The cuts mark the first time since the 1970s that California has curtailed water use to senior water rights holders in the state. The order affects farmers and…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/12/2015 - 09:31 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Customs Seizes Shipments of Fake COVID Vaccination Cards

A healthcare worker displays a Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card at QueensCare Health Center in Los Angeles, California, Aug. 11, 2021.
USA

US Investigating Tesla Autopilot Accidents

A Tesla Model X on display at Telsa Inc's store in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018.
USA

Washington Monument Closed After Dramatic Lightning Strike 

In this June 7, 2021, photo taken from the window of an American Airlines aircraft the Washington Monument is seen during a…
South & Central Asia

Hasty Afghanistan Evacuation Continues Amid Turmoil at Airport

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway…
USA

Biden Stands ‘Squarely’ Behind Decision to Withdrawal Troops from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP…