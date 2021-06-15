USA

Federal Judge Blocks Biden's Pause on New Oil, Gas Leases

By Associated Press
June 15, 2021 09:06 PM
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due…
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, April 8, 2020.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The Biden administration's suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water was blocked Tuesday by a federal judge in Louisiana, who ordered plans be resumed for lease sales that were delayed for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty's ruling came in a lawsuit filed in March by Louisiana's Republican attorney general Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states. Doughty's ruling granting a preliminary injunction to those states said his order applies nationwide.

The 13 states said the administration bypassed comment periods and other bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken. Doughty heard arguments in the case last week in Lafayette.

The moratorium was imposed after Democratic President Joe Biden on January 27 signed executive orders to fight climate change. The suit was filed in March. The states opposing the suspension said it was undertaken without the required comment periods and other bureaucratic steps.

Federal lawyers also argued that the public notice and comment period doesn't apply to the suspension, that the lease sales aren't required by law and that the secretary of the Interior has broad discretion in leasing decisions.

Although Landry and the lawsuit's supporters said the moratorium has already driven up prices and endangered energy jobs, Biden's suspension didn't stop companies from drilling on existing leases.

"No existing lease has been canceled as a result of any of the actions challenged here, and development activity from exploration through drilling and production has continued at similar levels as the preceding four years," lawyers for the administration argued in briefs.

A long-term halt to oil and gas sales would curb future production and could hurt states like Louisiana that are heavily dependent on the industry that has contributed to global warming.

The lawsuit notes that coastal states receive significant revenue from onshore and offshore oil and gas activity. Stopping leases, the lawsuit argues, would diminish revenue that pays for Louisiana efforts to restore coastal wetlands, raise energy costs and lead to major job losses in oil-producing states.

Related Stories

A BNSF Railway train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont.,…
USA
Trump Administration Revamps Federal Royalty Rules for Coal, Oil and Gas
Conservation groups said the new proposal hurts taxpayers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 08:22 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, demonstrators stage a protest on the field at the Yale Bowl disrupting the start of…
Student Union
Students Push Universities to Cut Coal, Oil, Gas Investments
The effort that began nearly 10 years ago is gaining attention at such prestigious schools as Georgetown, Harvard and Yale
VOA Student Union
By VOA Student Union
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 03:42 PM
FILE - The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, July 27, 2018.
USA
US Judge Blocks Wyoming Oil, Gas Drilling Over Agency Climate Analysis
It's the second time in two years the judge has issued such a ruling on the same set of leases
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:32 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Federal Judge Blocks Biden's Pause on New Oil, Gas Leases

The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due…
USA

Biden, Putin Brace for Possible Fight Over Ransomware

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on January 26, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden (L) speaking in the State…
Science & Health

Study: Half of US Cosmetics Contain Toxic Chemicals

In this May 22, 2018, cosmetic products are prepared for display inside the new Givenchy space at the revamped second floor…
USA

Military Defends January 6 Response as House Steps Up Probes

District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night, Jan. 6, 2021, after a day of rioting protesters…
US Politics

Biden Picks Israel, Mexico, NATO Ambassadors

FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden arrives for the United States-European Union Summit at the…