USA

Feds Detain Ex-Russian Olympic Official in South Florida

By Associated Press
October 23, 2019 12:56 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo Ahmed Bilalov speaks with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the World Economic…
FILE - Kremlin aide Ahmed Bilalov speaks with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2011.

MIAMI - Federal authorities have arrested a former Russian Olympic Committee official for an alleged immigration violation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Tammy Spicer said in a news release that 48-year-old Akhmed Bilalov was arrested Tuesday at his condo in Sunny Isles Beach. He remains in the agency's custody pending removal proceedings.

The agency says Bilalov entered the United States for a temporary stay on May 2, 2016, but "failed to depart in accordance with the terms of his admission."

The Miami Herald reports Bilalov had been living in Florida with his wife and newborn.

In 2013, Russian prosecutors filed abuse of office charges against Bilalov after he was criticized by President Vladimir Putin for delays and cost overruns in building the ski jump complex for the Sochi Olympics.
 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Feds Detain Ex-Russian Olympic Official in South Florida

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo Ahmed Bilalov speaks with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the World Economic…
USA

First Lady Speaks on Opioids in Only Solo Trip to Congress

First lady Melania Trump and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, right, adjust a microphone while they participate in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019.
USA

Trump to Lift Turkey Sanctions

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Diplomatic Room…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Google Touts Quantum Computing Milestone
This Feb. 27, 2018, photo shows a seven cubit quantum device is seen at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown…
USA

Trump Organization Scrubs Name from Central Park Skate Rinks

In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Donald Trump helped…