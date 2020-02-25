USA

Finalists Announced For J. Anthony Lukas Book Prizes

By Associated Press
February 25, 2020 09:59 AM
FILE - A Columbia University School of Journalism webpage features some of the 2019 winners of the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Awards.
FILE - A Columbia University School of Journalism webpage features some of the 2019 winners of the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Awards.

NEW YORK - Books on Silicon Valley, the criminal justice system and the 2015 massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina are among the finalists for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.

The $10,000 award, announced Tuesday by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University, is named for the late author and investigative journalist.

The nominees are Jennifer Berry Hawes' “Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness,” Emily Bazelon's “Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration,” Jodie Adams Kirshner's “Broke: Hardship and Resilience in a City of Broken Promises,” Alex Kotlowitz's “An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago” and Margaret O'Mara's “The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America.”

The Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation announced shortlists for two other prizes.

Finalists for the $25,000 Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards (two authors will be chosen) were Bartow J. Elmore's “Seed Money,” Shahan Mufti's “American Caliph,” Michelle Nijhuis' “Beloved Beasts,” Sarah Schulman's “Let the Record Show” and Lawrence Tabak's “Foxconned.”

For the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize, nominees were Carrie Gibson's “El Norte,” Kerri K. Greenidge's “Black Radical,” Pekka Hamalainen's “Lakota America,” Daniel Immerwahr's “How to Hide an Empire” and Brendan Simms' “Hitler.”

Winners will be announced March 18. The prizes were established in 1998 to honor “excellence in nonfiction that exemplifies ... literary grace and commitment to serious research and social concern.” Previous winners include Samantha Power, David Maraniss and Jane Mayer.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Finalists Announced For J. Anthony Lukas Book Prizes

FILE - A Columbia University School of Journalism webpage features some of the 2019 winners of the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Awards.
USA

Feds Seek 21 Months for Hot Pockets Heiress in College Scam

FILE - Michelle Janavs, former executive of a large food manufacturer, leaves the federal courthouse after entering a plea in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 21, 2019.
USA

Democrats Unload on Bernie Sanders in Likely Debate Preview

FILE - From left, Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, stand on stage before a primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 19, 2020.
Economy & Business

No Checkout Needed: Amazon Opens Cashier-less Grocery Store

Reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Feb. 21, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Weinstein Case Could Influence Other Sex Crime Prosecutions

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in…