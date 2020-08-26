USA

Fired White House Lawyer Alleges Retaliation by Trump, Democratic Lawmakers Say

By Reuters
August 26, 2020 08:50 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, walks with his twin…
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019, photo, National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, walks with his twin brother, Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, after testifying in President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing.

WASHINGTON - A former White House lawyer contends he was fired for reporting concerns about President Donald Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and about alleged legal and ethical breaches by Trump's national security adviser, Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman filed an August 18 complaint making the allegations with the Pentagon watchdog, the chairs of three U.S. House of Representatives committees said in a letter to acting Pentagon Inspector General Sean O'Donnell.

The lawmakers said Vindman also alleged National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and National Security Council Chief of Staff Alex Gray misused government resources, excluded women from meetings, and made sexist and demeaning remarks to female NSC staffers.

They urged O'Donnell to investigate whether Trump fired Vindman as deputy National Security Council legal adviser in retaliation for filing confidential reports with his superiors containing his allegations.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said in a statement: "These allegations are ridiculous and false." Dwrena Allen, a spokesperson for O'Donnell, said his office "has the letter and is reviewing the request."

O’Donnell also should investigate whether Trump and his aides fired Vindman's twin brother, Alexander Vindman, in retaliation for testifying in House proceedings that led to Trump’s impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last year, the lawmakers said.

Alexander Vindman, then the top NSC expert on Ukraine and an Army lieutenant colonel, served at the White House at the same time as his twin, an Army lawyer. Trump fired both in February and Alexander Vindman retired from the Army.

The Democratic-led House found that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a former vice president and Trump's opponent in the November 3 election, and his son Hunter over unproven conspiracy theories.

Trump denied the charges. The Republican-controlled Senate in January acquitted the president without a trial.

Yevgeny Vindman's complaint disclosed for the first time that he raised “reasonable and good faith” concerns in a “protected disclosure” to his superiors about a July 25, 2019, phone call Trump had with Zelenskiy. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, walks with his twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2019.
USA
More Than 1,000 US Veterans Condemn Trump Over Vindman Firing
Veterans sign statement lashing out at president for firing Lt Col Alexander Vindman, who testified in impeachment probe
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 01:07
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Trump Impeachment
Pentagon's Esper: Vindman Shouldn't Fear Retaliation Over Ukraine Testimony
Vindman, now detailed to the White House National Security Council, has been targeted by Trump following his Oct. 29 congressional testimony
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 18:54
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Trump Impeachment
White House Aide Vindman: From Ukrainian Immigrant to Key Witness Against Trump
National security official tells impeachment investigators he was troubled by Trump's bid to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 17:29
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Trump Impeachment
White House Aide Vindman: From Ukrainian Immigrant to Key Witness Against Trump
National security official tells impeachment investigators he was troubled by Trump's bid to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 17:29
National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2019.
USA
Witness in Trump Impeachment Retiring from Army; Lawyer Blames President
Trump ousted Vindman from his White House job two days after acquittal by Senate
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 12:26
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

FBI Shifts Resources to Ongoing Unrest in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 23: A protester holds his fist in the air during a protest against racial injustice and police brutality…
USA

Fired White House Lawyer Alleges Retaliation by Trump, Democratic Lawmakers Say

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, walks with his twin…
USA

Computer Pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's Dad, Dies at 103

FILE - Steven Spielberg, nominated for best director for his work on "Munich," left, arrives with his father Arnold for the…
2020 USA Votes

US Officials Reject Claims of Rigged Presidential Election

Tracy Astorino drops her application for a mail-in ballot at the Douglas County Election Commission office in Omaha, Neb.,…
Race in America

NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial Injustice

The court sits empty after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando…