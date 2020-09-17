USA

Firefighters Continue Battling Wildfires in Oregon, Other Western US States

By VOA News
September 17, 2020 08:33 AM
Facades stand among rubble at the Parkview Townhomes in Talent, Oregon, Sept. 16, 2020, following the Almeda Fire.
Facades stand among rubble at the Parkview Townhomes in Talent, Oregon, Sept. 16, 2020, following the Almeda Fire.

Fire crews across three western U.S. states continue to battle deadly wildfires that have produced a smoky haze that has drifted thousands of kilometers across the country into New York City and Washington, D.C., and even across the world into Europe and Mexico.

The infernos, brought on by several weeks of record heat and dry wind, have destroyed about 1.8 million hectares of land across Oregon, Washington state and California. A combined 35 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires in the three states.

Air quality across Oregon has been characterized by state environmental officials as “hazardous” or “very unhealthy.” Visibility has been less than a half-kilometer in some places, according to the National Weather Service, making it dangerous to drive.

A dog is tied up to a burnt car in a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, U.S., September 10,…
Oregon Governor Seeks More Federal Help as Wildfires Burn
Dozens of wildfires have burned across some 4.5 million acres in California, Oregon and Washington state since August

Weather forecasters predict thunderstorms for Oregon Thursday and Friday, which could help firefighters contain the fires and clear the air of smoke that has blanketed the state since the blazes began.

In California, the wildfires have killed at least 25 people, torched more than 4,200 homes and other buildings, and burned nearly 1.2 million hectares, more than in any single year in its history.

Crews in the southern California city of Los Angeles managed to beat back a raging fire that came within 150 meters of the renowned Mount Wilson Observatory, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Related Stories

The sun appears orange through wildfire smoke, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The smoke from dozens of wildfires…
USA
US Wildfires Send Haze Across Continent, Beyond
Residents of the eastern US are seeing unusually hazy skies and remarkable sunsets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:47 PM
Firefighters battle the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 14, 2020.
USA
Firefighters Continue Battling Wildfires in Oregon, Other Western US States
Smoke from the wildfires has polluted skies over US cities thousands of miles away
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 01:27 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Firefighters Continue Battling Wildfires in Oregon, Other Western US States

Facades stand among rubble at the Parkview Townhomes in Talent, Oregon, Sept. 16, 2020, following the Almeda Fire.
USA

First Volume of Barack Obama's Memoir Coming Nov. 17

(FILES) In this file photo former US President Barack Obama speaks at the MBK Rising! My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in…
USA

More Than Half a Million People Without Power After Hurricane Sally Rips Through US Gulf Coast

A boat is damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Says Minority Youth in US at Higher Risk of Dying from COVID-19

A woman holds a young child as people demonstrate by the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Friday, June 19, 2020, to mark…
Science & Health

Flu Season Looms as COVID-19 Rages

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts…