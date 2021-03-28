USA

Five Killed, One Hurt in Helicopter Crash at Alaska Glacier

By Reuters
March 28, 2021 07:16 PM
FILE - This June 20, 2012 file photo shows a specialized recovery team searching for aircraft wreckage, remains, or other personal affects at an aircraft crash site on Knik Glacier near Anchorage, Alaska.
FILE - This June 20, 2012 file photo shows a specialized recovery team searching for aircraft wreckage, remains, or other personal affects at an aircraft crash site on Knik Glacier near Anchorage, Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - Five people were killed and one injured in a helicopter crash at a glacier near Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Sunday.

Searchers found the crash site and lone survivor late Saturday night after the helicopter was reported overdue, the troopers said in a written statement. The injured person was rescued and reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The crash site is Knik Glacier northeast of Anchorage. It was not clear from the trooper report on Sunday whether the helicopter crashed on or next to the glacier.

Identities of the pilot and passengers were not immediately available. Notification of the victims' families had not yet been completed, trooper spokesman Austin McDaniel said.

Recovery was being conducted by the troopers, the Alaska Army National Guard and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary flight restriction in the area through Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Knik Glacier, in the northern Chugach Mountains, is a destination for sightseeing flights and, in summer, hiking and boating tours. The crash site is near the Knik River outflow of the 28-mile glacier, according to a map provided by the troopers.

Knik Glacier and other glaciers in the area have been the sites of numerous military and civilian air crashes over several decades.

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Five Killed, One Hurt in Helicopter Crash at Alaska Glacier

FILE - This June 20, 2012 file photo shows a specialized recovery team searching for aircraft wreckage, remains, or other personal affects at an aircraft crash site on Knik Glacier near Anchorage, Alaska.
USA

Record Rains Cause Flash Flooding in Tennessee; 4 Dead

A car that was carried by floodwaters leans against a tree in a creek, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
USA

Ex-Police Officer’s Trial in George Floyd’s Death Starts Monday

The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 28, 2021.
USA

US Vows ‘Consequences’ for Russian Actions

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.
USA

New York Lawmakers Agree to Legalize Recreational Marijuana 

FILE PHOTO: Cannabis product boxes are displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in…