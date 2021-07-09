USA

Florida Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches 78

By VOA News
July 09, 2021 02:17 PM
A man places flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida
A man places flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida, July 9, 2021.

Rescue workers on Friday continued looking for human remains among the rubble of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida.
 
The search for survivors officially ended at midnight Wednesday night, nearly two weeks after part of the 12-story Champlain Towers building collapsed June 24.
 
The official death toll stands at 78 with 62 unaccounted for. Detectives are trying to verify that all those reported missing were in the building when it fell.
 
No one has been rescued from the site since the first 12 hours of the collapse.
 
A grand jury investigation into the cause of the collapse is in progress, and six families have filed separate suits.
 
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose congressional district includes Surfside, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have both promised financial aid for victims.

