Florida Condo Collapse Death Toll Climbs to 95

The death toll in the June 24 partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida reached 95 Tuesday, with 85 of victims identified.



“At this step in the recovery process, we’re relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office. It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time, and although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.



Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for.



“I want to stress again, as we’ve done throughout, that this is truly fluid. We can only account for a missing person who may be deceased once the identification is made. In this case, now through the medical examiner’s office. So, that list of 14 includes 12 where missing person reports have been filed with the police department, and two other reports that our detectives are continuing to try to verify,” she said.



The search for survivors officially ended last Wednesday, nearly two weeks after a section of the 12-story building collapsed.



No one has been rescued from the site since within 12 hours of the collapse.



A grand jury investigation into the cause of the disaster is in progress, and at least six families have filed separate legal suits.



U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose congressional district includes Surfside, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have both promised financial aid for victims.



The tragedy in Surfside has prompted the review of other buildings in Miami-Dade County, and a second building — the county courthouse — has been evacuated. The first was a condo building in North Miami Beach.



Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.

