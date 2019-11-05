Florida County Rejects New York Times Subscription as 'Fake News'

The board of commissioners in Citrus County, Florida, denied a local library's request for nearly $3,000 for a digital subscription to the New York Times, calling the newspaper "fake news."

"Fake news — I agree with President [Donald] Trump," said commissioner Scott Carnahan at the October meeting. "I don't want the New York Times in this county. I don't agree with it. I don't like 'em. It's fake news, and I'm voting no. They can take that money and do something else with it."

The commissioners didn't debate the authorization of the funds, shrugging off the request, instead.

"Why the heck would we spend money on something like that?" asked one commissioner.

Citrus County's four libraries already have a subscription to the Times' print edition.

The decision received a swift response from the community, with most telling the Citrus County Chronicle newspaper that they opposed the move.

The commissioners have since reconsidered the issue.

"Our decision should have been impartial, instead of having it become a personal thing," commissioner Brian Coleman told the Chronicle.

