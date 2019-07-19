USA

Florida Sheriff Launches Probe Into Epstein's Jail Time

By Associated Press
July 19, 2019 11:05 AM
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, July 15, 2019.
MIAMI - A Florida sheriff has launched an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's time spent out of jail after the financier's conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a statement Friday the investigation will focus on whether deputies monitoring Epstein violated any rules while he was out on work release. Under a 2008 plea deal, Epstein was allowed to spend most days at his office rather than in the county jail.

Epstein served a 13-month sentence, registered as a sex offender and paid restitution to dozens of victims who were teenagers at the time of his encounters with them.

The 66-year-old Epstein is also on trial in New York on federal sex trafficking charges that could result in a 45-year prison sentence. He had previously escaped federal charges.

