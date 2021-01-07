USA

Foes, Allies React to Washington Mayhem

By Jamie Dettmer
January 07, 2021 02:42 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 65 MB
Original | 86 MB
Download Audio
US Allies Express Solidarity After Capitol Riots as Rivals Taunt Washington

For a moment, the world forgot the coronavirus pandemic.

News channels worldwide switched from reporting on overwhelmed hospitals or the rollout of vaccines and the imposition of lockdowns to focus on the United States and the storming of Congress by hundreds of protesters.

America’s foes and allies alike drew different lessons from the mayhem, which took place shortly after President Donald Trump urged his supporters at a nearby rally to “take back our country.” The bid failed, and Joe Biden was confirmed as the president-elect by Congress early Thursday morning.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Biden Urges Trump to Condemn Violence on Capitol
Biden calls breach of Capitol ‘insurrection,’ condemns violent mob

Allies were aghast at the images being broadcast from Washington. Enemies reacted with amusement.

Some governments saw the chaos as a serious last-minute bid by Trump supporters to overturn the election. Others, while viewing the mayhem as grave and dismaying, expressed continued faith in the resilience of U.S. democracy. 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned what he described as “very distressing scenes” but said he looked forward to the peaceful transfer of power to the newly elected U.S. president, calling it on Twitter a “great American democratic tradition.”

In a video posted on Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron, who has endured his share of street protests in the past year, described the attack on Congress as “not America,” adding he had “confidence in the strength of democracy in the United States.”

That view was shared by New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who said the events in Washington were a source of regret but that New Zealand looked forward to the peaceful transition of power. 

“Violence has no place in thwarting democracy,” she wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to the peaceful transition of the political administration, which is the hallmark of democracy.”

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S…
World Leaders Condemn Pro-Trump Riot at US Capitol
European officials express disbelief at the unprecedented scenes on Capitol Hill, side with President-elect Joe Biden

European Union leaders also emphasized they harbor no doubts about the onward advance of U.S. democracy.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said while he was shocked at the events in Washington, he described the U.S. Congress as a “temple of democracy.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the “strength of U.S. institutions and democracy,” saying she was looking forward to working with Joe Biden as the next president.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply disturbed and saddened" by what had unfolded in Washington but said “democracy in the U.S. must be upheld — and it will be.”

Foes exploited the mayhem to try to score geopolitical points. Venezuela, which has been sanctioned by the U.S. and European nations for human rights abuses, said the U.S. “is suffering what it has generated in other countries with its politics of aggression.” 

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on October…
Multiple Trump Administration Officials Step Down After Capitol Mayhem
Mick  Mulvaney joins growing list of Trump administration officials who are stepping down after deadly violence on Capitol Hill

China’s Foreign Ministry was quick to brand the pro-Trump agitators as “thugs, extremists and villains,” but likened them to pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, who have been protesting the crackdown on free speech and dissent and the undermining of democracy.

“Some people in the U.S. reacted and used very different words to what happened in Hong Kong in 2019 and what is happening in the U.S. today. This sharp contrast and the reasons behind it are thought-provoking,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday.

Iran’s president cited the storming of the U.S. Capitol as an example of the weakness of Western democracy. Speaking Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani said, “What we saw in the United States shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is.”

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “saddened” by the breach of the Capitol, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” Dujarric said in a statement.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel said Trump’s comments directly led to the violence that took place in Washington, adding that he “did very little to de-escalate” the situation. 

Speaking on Sky News, Patel described the U.S. as a beacon of democracy but condemned Wednesday’s riot.

“Someone was shot. People have died. This is terrible — terrible beyond words, quite frankly, and there is no justification for it.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she felt “angry and also sad” about the events. She told a meeting of German conservatives, “I regret very much that President Trump has still not admitted defeat, but has kept raising doubts about the elections.”

Former President George W. Bush speaks after having lunch with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in…
GW Bush Condemns ‘Violent Assault’ by Trump Supporters on Capitol, Law Enforcement
Former President Bush decried 'reckless behavior' of political leaders who sowed distrust in the electoral process

Other politicians and analysts discussed the longer-term impact of the riot. Several suggested that Wednesday’s events, and those leading up to it, showed the deep- rootedness of U.S. democracy.

“The Founding Fathers dug deep foundations,” argued Tom Tugendhat, a senior British Conservative lawmaker and chairman of Parliament’s foreign affairs select committee. “That’s clear from the judges’ resistance to political pressure in more than 60 court cases which President Trump has lost trying to overturn the presidential election result. Even those judges appointed by Republicans, some by Trump himself, have made clear his failure to produce any evidence of electoral fraud makes his claims groundless, and rejected them.” 

Tugendhat also noted how state officials from Trump’s Republican Party similarly refused to bow to pressure to overturn the results.

“This is not a democracy about to fall,” he said.

Speaking to VOA, British lawmaker Lisa Nandy, the international spokesman of the main opposition Labour Party, said: “Across Britain most people were just watching with a real sense of shock and horror. America is seen in Britain as one of the world's great democracies. I think the overwhelming emotion that most British people were feeling was one of solidarity.” 

She said there would be inevitable damage to America’s reputation from a mob storming Congress and it might “embolden some of those leaders around the world who are currently trying to attack a democracy in their own country.” But she added: “Having said that, I think there was optimism about yesterday as well. That sounds like a strange thing to say, but the way in which Joe Biden came out and appealed for calm and talked about the assault on democracy, that was the sort of leadership that we haven't heard from the United States for years.”
 

Related Stories

Trump supporters left a flag outside the Capitol, Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to…
2020 USA Votes
Facebook, YouTube Pull Trump Video; Twitter Locks Trump Account
Twitter threatens to suspend Trump's account permanently
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:47 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump ride in the back of a truck oustside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, Jan…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Supporters Swarm Statehouses Across US; Some Evacuated
Mob storms US Capitol
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:21 PM
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Urges Trump to Condemn Violence on Capitol
Biden calls breach of Capitol ‘insurrection,’ condemns violent mob
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:57 PM
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S…
US Politics
World Leaders Condemn Pro-Trump Riot at US Capitol
European officials express disbelief at the unprecedented scenes on Capitol Hill, side with President-elect Joe Biden
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 07:41 PM
Jamie Dettmer
By
Jamie Dettmer

Jamie Dettmer covers Europe, the Middle East and global affairs for VOA. In recent years he has been variously based out of Rome, London, Libya, Lebanon and Turkey. A veteran foreign and war correspondent, he has been on the frontlines for VOA in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon and Ukraine, and has reported, among other major issues, on Europe’s migration influx, the Islamic State terror group, Brexit, the rise of political populism as well as terrorism in Europe.

Dettmer began his career with Britain’s Sunday Telegraph, reporting on Margaret Thatcher and the British House of Commons. He has worked also for Newsweek/Daily Beast, The Times of London, the Scotsman Group, New York Sun, The Hill and Irish Independent. His reporting has appeared in dozens of newspapers, including the Guardian, Glasgow Herald, Evening Standard, South China Morning Post, Canberra Times, the Australian and Canada’s Maclean’s.

He has covered 15 wars in all (so far), the impeachment of Bill Clinton, the fall of the Berlin Wall and parliamentary and presidential elections in the U.S. and more than a dozen European countries. He has headed news bureaus in Washington, D.C., Moscow, Belfast, Kuwait and Rome and reported from Latin America and the Indian sub-continent. He has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, France 24, ABC and BBC. He was an associate producer for the BBC’s award-winning series The Spying Game. A dual US-UK citizen, Jamie graduated from Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge and holds a BA and MA in history and English literature.

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Foes, Allies React to Washington Mayhem

British national newspapers, with front pages reporting on the mob loyal to President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol, are displayed for sale outside a store in London.
USA

US Prosecutors Prepare to Bring Charges Against Capitol Hill Rioters

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the…
USA

Elon Musk Tops Jeff Bezos as World’s Richest Person

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 03, 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the…
Europe

As US Reels From Capitol Violence, Russia Enjoys the Show

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. -…
USA

Multiple Trump Administration Officials Step Down After Capitol Mayhem

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on October…