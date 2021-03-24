USA

Following Attack, Injured Woman Wants Donations Given to Asian American Community

By VOA News
March 24, 2021 02:18 PM
Wun Kuen Ng holds up signs during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in…
FILE - A woman holds up signs during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York City, March 21, 2021.

An elderly Asian woman who was attacked last week in San Francisco wants $900,000 she received in donations to be given back to the Asian American Community to combat racism, according to her family.  

The family of Xiao Zhen Xie announced the plan this week via the GoFundMe campaign they set up to pay for her medical bills. 

"Hate crimes towards Asians is nothing new. It has happened since the first Asian immigrants arrived in America. But during the pandemic, hate crimes towards the AAPI community have accelerated in an alarming rate," Xie's family said. 

"All the hatred that is happening towards the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islander) community has deeply angered and saddened our family. The AAPI community is bleeding from this violence and hatred. We as a community cannot stay silent nor be silenced anymore," the statement continued. "That is why our family plans to donate ALL funds generated in this GoFundMe to help the AAPI community recover, and combat racism." 

Her grandson John Chen wrote, "She said we must not summit to racism and we must fight to the death if necessary."

The 75-year-old Xie was left seriously injured after an unprovoked attack last Wednesday. It came amid a rise of anti-Asian attacks in the country.

A demonstrator wearing a face mask and holding a sign takes part in a rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, near…
Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans Spiked by 150% in Major US Cities
The increase in anti-Asian hate crimes came as overall hate crimes declined, according to California State University data

Xie had been standing at a traffic light when 39-year-old Steven Jenkins punched her in the face, leaving her with a bleeding black right eye.  

Xie fought back by picking up a wooden board and hitting the man, causing him to be sent to the hospital.  

On the same day, Jenkins also assaulted 83-year-old Knoc Pham, who was hospitalized with a fractured nose and possible neck fractures. 
 

Related Stories

Dawn Cheung and Victoria Do clap and cheer while listening to speakers during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021.
USA
Anti-Asian Hate Crime Crosses Racial and Ethnic Lines   
In New York, only two of the 20 people arrested last year in connection with anti-Asian attacks were white
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 09:12 PM
Kimberly Ha and her mom
Race in America
Atlanta Slaughter Fuels Fear, Anger Among Asian Americans
Shootings bring up feelings of disappointment, resentment at still being seen as less than fully American
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 03:06 AM
Flowers and messages of support are shown near the International Full Gospel Fellowship church, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in…
Race in America
Asian American Churches Plan Acts Beyond Prayer for Healing
‘We need to step up and address this issue,’ one leader says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 05:26 AM
Julie Tran holds her phone during a candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California, on March 17, 2021 to unite against the…
USA
Why Georgia Attack Spurs Fears in Asian Americans
Asian American lawmakers have expressed outrage and heartbreak over the shootings at three Georgia spas
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 12:03 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden to Meet with Immigration Advisers Amid Migrant Surge

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a a 'Help is Here' tour event to tout the 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act law on…
USA

Years-Long US Pressure Campaign Chokes Huawei’s Growth

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus browses her smartphone as a masked woman walks by the Huawei retail shop promoting it 5G network in Beijing Oct. 11, 2020.
USA

US Adding Air Power to Naval Operations in Disputed South China Sea 

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2016. The bomber flew low over South Korea on Sunday, a show of force from the U.S. as a Cold War-style standoff deepened between ally Seoul and North Korea.
All About America

What Would US Founding Fathers Say to Anti-Maskers?

What would the Founding Fathers say to anti-maskers?
USA

US Officials Investigate Background of Man Charged in Colorado Attack

Police cruiser parked outside Boulder Police Department is covered with bouquets in tribute after an officer was one of the…