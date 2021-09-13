USA

Forecasters Say Tropical Storm Nicholas Could Come Ashore in Texas as Hurricane

By VOA News
Updated September 13, 2021 03:17 PM
Tropical Storm Nicholas is strengthening early Monday as it travels up the western Gulf Coast, Sept. 13, 2021.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is strengthening early Monday as it travels up the western Gulf Coast, Sept. 13, 2021. (Image Credit: NOAA)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports there is still a chance Tropical Storm Nicholas will be a hurricane when it comes ashore in south central Texas, and it is expected to bring heavy rains and storm surges through that state and into Louisiana to the east. 

In their latest report, forecasters with the hurricane center said Nicholas is about 225 kilometers south of Port Conner, Texas, with winds of about 95 kph. They say the storm is "moving erratically" just off the Texas coast and is on track to come ashore late Monday afternoon or evening. 

Data from an Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicated the center of the hurricane reformed since the hurricane center's last advisory, but that has not seemed to have affected the storm's strengthening. Nicholas continues to move over slightly warmer Gulf waters, and it remains possible the storm will become a hurricane just before landfall. 

Category 1 hurricanes have winds of at least 119 kilometers an hour. 

Regardless of its status, the storm is likely to bring strong winds, and between 20 to 40 centimeters of heavy rain and as much as 50 centimeters in isolated areas, which is likely to cause flooding in both rural and urban areas. Warnings of life-threatening storm surges all along the Texas coastline are in effect. Surge warnings and watches extend north and east into Louisiana.  

The forecasters say Nicholas is likely to weaken quickly once it comes ashore, but storm conditions are expected to persist for at least the next 48 hours. 

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press. 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Fisherman Ron Bidgood, helps tie up and secure boats in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove as Hurricane Larry approaches Newfoundland,…
The Americas
Hurricane Larry Expected to Hit Newfoundland Late Friday 
Tropical disturbance could bring heavy rain to Texas next week 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/10/2021 - 03:38 PM
Lori Butler wipes her brow as she moves debris she is gutting from her home that was flooded, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida…
USA
Ida Deaths Rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana Toll Now 26
Meanwhile, the city lifts its nighttime curfew as the electricity comes back
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 10:38 PM
Joyce and Dave Thomas offer free meals, cooked up by one of their neighbors, along the Carrollton streetcar tracks in New Orleans, Sept. 2, 2021. Much of the city was without power and many restaurants and individuals were trying to help the community with free food.
USA
Hurricane Ida Evacuees Urged to Return to New Orleans
But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/04/2021 - 07:27 AM
A resident dumps debris while gutting his flooded home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Tuesday, Sept. 7,…
USA
Hurricane Ida Power Outages, Misery Persist 9 Days Later
As residents struggled to recover, state organizations, church groups and volunteers labored for a ninth day to hand out food, water and other necessary supplies
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 06:30 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Man with Weapons Arrested Near US Capitol 

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2021, file photo a video surveillance apparatus is seen on the East Front of the Capitol in Washington…
USA

Forecasters Say Tropical Storm Nicholas Could Come Ashore in Texas as Hurricane

Tropical Storm Nicholas is strengthening early Monday as it travels up the western Gulf Coast, Sept. 13, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Blinken Defends US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l) and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (center) are seen in a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 7, 2021.
USA

Biden Approves California Disaster Declaration Ahead of Sacramento Visit

President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One for a trip to visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho,…
USA

Tropical Storm Nicholas Could Bring Flooding to Louisiana

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico, Sept. 12, 2021.