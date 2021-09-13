Forecasters Say Tropical Storm Nicholas Could Come Ashore in Texas as Hurricane

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports there is still a chance Tropical Storm Nicholas will be a hurricane when it comes ashore in south central Texas, and it is expected to bring heavy rains and storm surges through that state and into Louisiana to the east.

In their latest report, forecasters with the hurricane center said Nicholas is about 225 kilometers south of Port Conner, Texas, with winds of about 95 kph. They say the storm is "moving erratically" just off the Texas coast and is on track to come ashore late Monday afternoon or evening.

Data from an Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicated the center of the hurricane reformed since the hurricane center's last advisory, but that has not seemed to have affected the storm's strengthening. Nicholas continues to move over slightly warmer Gulf waters, and it remains possible the storm will become a hurricane just before landfall.

Category 1 hurricanes have winds of at least 119 kilometers an hour.

Regardless of its status, the storm is likely to bring strong winds, and between 20 to 40 centimeters of heavy rain and as much as 50 centimeters in isolated areas, which is likely to cause flooding in both rural and urban areas. Warnings of life-threatening storm surges all along the Texas coastline are in effect. Surge warnings and watches extend north and east into Louisiana.

The forecasters say Nicholas is likely to weaken quickly once it comes ashore, but storm conditions are expected to persist for at least the next 48 hours.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press.