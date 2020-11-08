USA

Foreign Students Look Forward to Visa Stability

By Madeline Joung
November 08, 2020 10:43 AM
FILE - Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, California, March 14, 2019.
FILE - Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, California, March 14, 2019.

International students in the U.S. whose studies and immigration status have undergone changes during President Donald Trump’s administration say they hope their stays will stabilize with President-elect Joe Biden.

“I do believe that ... international students would feel more secure here in the U.S. while pursuing their degrees,” said Ukrainian Roman Ivasiy, a student at Georgia State University. “Especially during the COVID crisis, when most of the programs switched to the online format.”

The COVID pandemic has shut down college and university campuses across the U.S. since March, leaving foreign students in limbo and in jeopardy of losing their student visa status.

Students and parents begin to move student's belongings out of Bragaw Hall at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.,…
FILE - Students and parents begin to move student's belongings out of Bragaw Hall at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

“I’m hopeful that travel would be more convenient, with less hurdles to jump over, a more streamlined process that does not discourage visa application especially after graduation,” said Jehan Ayesha-Wirasto from Malaysia.

The Trump administration threatened to limit the Optional Practical Training, or OPT program, that allowed foreign students an extended visa to stay in the United States for up to three years after graduation. It is popular among science, technology, engineering and math students who want to remain in the U.S. after OPT on H-1B work visas.

A sign on the campus of Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, March 11, 2020.
OPT, H-1 Programs in Danger of Ending?
On top of campus closures, reduced funding and limited air travel caused by COVID-19 pandemic, foreign students are awaiting decision from Trump administration on whether popular work program will continue

“Following the U.S. elections has been extremely stressful,” said Mariana C., a Brazilian international student at Cornell University, who said she feared retaliation for revealing her full name. “It’s really disheartening not to be able to participate in a decision that will inevitably affect me as someone who spends most of the year in the U.S.”

International students faced multiple student visa rule changes this year under the Trump administration, which left millions uncertain if they could continue their studies without interruption.

In September, the Homeland Security Department proposed a new rule limiting F or J student visas to a fixed four-year term, despite many study programs lasting longer than that.

The rule would limit student visas to a fixed two-year term if students were from a country with a visa overstay rate above 10% or on a U.S. State Department’s State Sponsor of Terrorism list.

In August, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a rule that would compel international students enrolled in online-only courses at U.S. universities and colleges to be on campus during a pandemic or risk deportation. The rule was rescinded a week later after facing sharp backlash from universities and students.

Trump also issued an executive order in May banning Chinese graduate students from entering the country, saying they illegally acquire intellectual property from the United States.

“Trump’s multiple attempts to limit international students’ rights was stressful,” said Anna Shchetinina, a Russian student at the University of Minnesota. “However, I realize that during a Biden’s era relationships between Russia and the USA might get even more complicated” because of tension between the two countries.

“We, as Fulbrights, have a privilege, as we are directly sponsored by the Department of State,” said Jose A. Almodovar, 28, a Dominican student studying at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. “But many international students are not, and they live in fear that at some point their visa privileges will be terminated under President Trump for no reason whatsoever.”

“Concessions were only given to international students this semester because of a push from big universities to allow for flexibility due to the extenuating circumstances and uncertainty created by the pandemic,” said Mariana C.

“I'm scared that if Trump [is] re-elected, this same push from universities won’t be enough to keep the government pliant to the needs of the international student community,” she added before Biden was projected as president-elect.

“All I feel as an international student right now is relief,” tweeted Payel Paul, a biology graduate student at Indiana University-Bloomington. “Hopefully I will be able to continue the rest of my Ph.D. in peace, without the stress and fear of uncertainty hanging over my head. I will always be immensely thankful to the IUBiology faculty for always having our backs.”

Some students shared that they do not expect a big change in student visa policies or international student status.

“I honestly think Biden is going to be more moderate, but won't do a positive radical change in the visa system. So, his administration is going to be less xenophobic but won't also dramatically change visas to be in favor of international students here,” said Mohamed Badawy, 26, an Egyptian student at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York.

“Maybe it'd have been different had not COVID hit. But he got a lot on his plate to deal with now, if he wins. If he doesn't, Trump would make the visa situation harder and difficult,” Badawy added.

“For me, as for a public health student, it's preferable to see someone in the office who does not discredit the work of public health experts across the country and respects scientific expertise applied to fight the pandemic,” Ivasiy said.

A woman sits on the Columbia University campus, Monday, March 9, 2020, in New York. The Ivy League school is canceling two days…
Aid Available for Foreign Students in US
Institute of International Education raises $1 million to start

“I hope federal funds will include financial aid for international students as well,” Ayesha-Wirasto said. International students are eligible for private loans, not federal aid, and little other financial aid. More than 60% of foreign students pay their tuition and fees out of pocket, according to the Institute for International Education.

 

Related Stories

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Pledges to Unify, Not Divide US in Address to Nation
Biden is projected to defeat President Trump after days of post-election vote counting
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:39 PM
FILE - In this June 16, 2019 file photo, the Autherine Lucy Clock Tower at the Malone Hood Plaza stands in front of Foster…
Student Union
Foreign Students Could Buoy Cash-strapped US Universities 
Tuition could help schools with coronavirus revenue lapses 
Default Author Profile
By Alexandra Macia
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 02:16 PM
College students wear masks our of concern for the coronavirus on the Boston College campus, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in…
Student Union
New Visa Rules Worry Some Students
Proposed changes would limit undergrad study to four years
Default Author Profile
By Alexandra Macia
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 06:08 PM
U.S. Agency for Global Media sign
USA
Members of Congress Call on USAGM to Explain J-1 Visa Denials
In a letter to USAGM CEO Michael Pack, lawmakers seek answers about visa review
Jessica Jerreat
By Jessica Jerreat
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:39 AM
FILE - A photo illustration shows a U.S. visa stamp on a foreign passport in Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2020.
Immigration
Proposed US Visa Changes Explained
Trump administration has proposed to eliminate 'duration of status' on visas for international students, exchange visitors, and those working in international media
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 01:24 PM
Madeline Joung is a contributor to VOA Student Union
By
Madeline Joung

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Former Republican US President Bush Congratulates Biden

FILE - Former U.S. President George W. Bush listens to a question during a Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2019.
USA

Alex Trebek, Long-Running 'Jeopardy!' Host, Dies at 80

FILE - Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, May 5, 2019. The "Jeopardy!” host died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.
Europe

Greece Welcomes Biden Election Win as Hope for Stability

FILE - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden answers a question during the Concordia Europe Summit in Athens, Greece, June 7, 2017.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Moves Quickly on US Government Transition 

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
USA

Most Middle East Governments Congratulate Biden on US Election Results  

A newspaper with a front picture of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is seen at a newsstand in Tehran, Iran November 8, 2020…