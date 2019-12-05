USA

Former Envoy Huntsman: Putin Likely ‘Joyful’ About Ukraine Theory

By Associated Press
December 05, 2019 11:30 PM
Republican ex-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. looks on after speaking at the Hinckley Institute of Politics Thursday, Dec. 5…
Jon Huntsman Jr., a Republican and former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Dec. 5, 2019, in Salt Lake City. He said Vladimir Putin is likely “joyful” about the renewed prominence of a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

SALT LAKE CITY - President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Russia said Vladimir Putin is likely “joyful” about the renewed prominence of a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election, which experts consider Russian disinformation.

“He’s probably joyful that he has the world talking about something he may have been behind,” Jon Huntsman Jr. said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press. “That’s the way they operate in Moscow, to try to sow seeds of discontent between the United States and Kyiv.”

Huntsman is running for his old job as Utah governor after leaving the Moscow post, which he said likely had him spending as much time with the Russian president as any other American.

Trump continues to say Ukraine was behind interference in the 2016 election as he faces an impeachment inquiry related to allegations he pressured the country into investigating his political rivals. The FBI has confirmed Russia was behind the meddling.

‘No question’ Russia meddled

The Republican agreed that there’s “no question” Russia meddled while saying he didn’t have direct access to all information on Ukraine. It could happen again in 2020, from Russia or a handful of players, and the U.S. may not be prepared.

“Let’s just say the capabilities are there to wreak havoc on our most prized institution of democracy,” he said. “We need to be prepared for it, and I don’t know if we are.”

He said he’s especially concerned about state and local election systems, where officials might not have the resources or information to know about threats.

The moderate conservative hasn’t quite endorsed Trump, who is less popular in Utah than in many other conservative states, but said he would back him in 2020.

“He has maintained a strong economy and we are not at war ... we hear a lot about the downside. I think the election will focus more on the upside,” he said, adding that an election is better than impeachment on deciding whether the president should stay in office.

Utah governor

As he looks for a comeback in state politics, Huntsman downplayed the idea that becoming Utah governor again would be a platform between higher-profile roles, saying he’d serve out a four-year term if elected.

First elected in 2004, he was a popular leader who oversaw a period of economic growth and tax reform and had recently won a second term when he stepped down in 2009 to serve as U.S. ambassador to China in the Obama administration.

Huntsman mounted a short-lived run for president during the 2012 cycle, and five years later went abroad again as ambassador to Russia. Now, Huntsman said he’s ready to return to Utah.

“If I wanted to be secretary of state, I would have stayed where I was,” he said. “No call is going to take me away from doing the work of the people here in Utah.”

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin react at the end of the joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
USA
Trump ‘Accepts’ US Intel on Russia Meddling
President Donald Trump reversed himself Tuesday, saying he accepted the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, a day after siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial that Moscow had interfered."I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there," Trump told reporters in remarks from the White House.
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 07/17/2018 - 11:04
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 16일 헬싱키 정상회담에 이어 공동기자회견에 참석했다.
USA
Trump Declines to Back US Intel on Russia Meddling
Donald Trump, standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, has declared he cannot see any reason to believe Moscow meddled in the election that led to him becoming U.S. president in 2016.Every major U.S. intelligence agency has concluded there was such interference by Russia during the election and the matter is the focus of a major federal investigation that has targeted not only Russians, but members of Trump's election campaign staff."President Putin was…
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 07/16/2018 - 15:30
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during a photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017.
USA
On Russia Meddling in US Election, Where Do Trump and US Intel Community Stand?
The issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election followed President Donald Trump on his 12-day trip through five Asian nations.On Saturday, when asked whether it came up during his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Da Nang, Vietnam, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, “He said he didn’t meddle; he said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times.”Trump went on to say, &ldquo…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/13/2017 - 17:15
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen arriving for a meeting on the sidelines of a summit of European and Asian leaders in Milan, Italy, Oct. 17, 2014.
Europe
Merkel: Russia Meddling With Countries’ EU Aspirations
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is bitterly accusing Russia of trying to meddle with the desires of eastern European countries to pursue a path of integration with the European Union. Merkel told Germany's Die Welt newspaper that Russia has created difficulties for Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine after they made ‘sovereign…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/07/2014 - 17:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Former Envoy Huntsman: Putin Likely ‘Joyful’ About Ukraine Theory

Republican ex-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. looks on after speaking at the Hinckley Institute of Politics Thursday, Dec. 5…
US Politics

Poll: Support for Warren Drops to Lowest Since August in White House Race

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party,…
USA

US Officials Retreat on Possible Facial Screening of US Citizens

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, file photo, travelers walk through a security checkpoint in Terminal 2 at Salt Lake…
USA

Trump Helps Light National Christmas Tree

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump waves during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse…
Middle East

US Military Could Add Troops to Middle East, But Struggles to Explain Plans

FILE - F/A-18F aircrafts are seen on the deck of USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, July 15, 2019.