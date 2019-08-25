USA

Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination

By Ken Bredemeier
August 25, 2019 12:14 PM
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
WASHINGTON - Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and now a conservative radio talk show host, said Sunday he is launching a challenge to President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination.

The 57-year-old Walsh, who served one term in the House of Representatives before losing a re-election bid in 2012, announced his long-shot candidacy on ABC News's "This Week" talk show.

"I'm running because he's unfit," Walsh said of Trump, describing him as "incompetent," "a bigot," and "a narcissist," characterizations opposition Democrats often aim at Trump, who is seeking a second four-year term.

 “Somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative," Walsh said.

Trump's national approval ratings in polls of all voters remain mired in the low 40% range, but are twice that among Republican voters who continue to approve of his 2 1/2-year performance in office.

About two dozen Democrats are seeking their party's nomination to oppose Trump in the Nov. 3, 2020 election, while Walsh is the second Republican trying to wrest the Republican nomination from Trump. Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld announced his candidacy in April, but has gained little support.

Walsh said of Trump, "The country is sick of this guy's tantrum, he's a child.” Walsh, an immigration hard-liner like Trump, said he would challenge Trump with conservative views and on moral grounds.

