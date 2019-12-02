Former President Carter Back in Hospital with Infection

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in the southern U.S. state of Georgia over the weekend with a urinary tract infection.

The 95-year-old statesman "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon," Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center said Monday.

Carter was released from the hospital last week after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosis with melanoma in 2015 but recovered after receiving radiation and immunotherapy.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery. Two separate falls last month required 14 stitches and caused a pelvic fracture.

Carter, who was in the White House from 1977 to 1981, is now the longest-living former president in U.S. history.

Despite the health concerns, Carter has been active building homes for Habitat for Humanity and teaching Sunday school twice monthly at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.

