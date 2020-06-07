USA

Former Secretary of State Powell to Vote for Biden 

By VOA News
June 07, 2020 12:18 PM
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion…
FILE - Former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 10, 2017.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, on Sunday. 

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union”, Powell, who served under Republican presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, said he would be voting for Biden. 

"I cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, who was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Gulf War in 1991, said Sunday. 

Powell said he is "very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter." 

FILE - In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington.

"I worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him,” Powell said, noting that he had not been asked to campaign for former vice president Biden and did not expect to be. 

Trump was quick to quip back on Twitter, calling Powell a “real stiff” and “highly overrated”. 

Few prominent Republicans have publicly rebuked Trump, though former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis denounced his handling of widespread protests in the U.S. last week.  

 

 

Related Stories

Thousands of people demonstrate in Cologne, Germany, June 6, 2020, to protest against racism
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Protests Support Floyd, Black Lives Matter On 3 Continents
Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday in cities far from the United States to express their anger over the death of George Floyd
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 18:29
FILE - Former U.S. Secretaries of State Colin Powell (L) and Hillary Clinton (R) listen to remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center at the State Department in Washington, Sept. 3, 2014.
USA
Leaked Colin Powell Emails Fault Trump and Clinton
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, in newly leaked emails, criticized both major presidential candidates, calling Donald Trump "a national disgrace'' and lamenting Hillary Clinton's attempt to equate her email practices with his. The emails were first reported by Buzzfeed News late Tuesday. Powell, a respected retired general who served under Republican presidential administrations, told BuzzFeed that he does not deny the emails&#39…
Obama, Colin Powell Urge New START Approval
USA
Obama, Colin Powell Urge New START Approval
Powell is latest Republican to call for a 'yes' vote
Default Author Profile
ByKent Klein
Tue, 11/30/2010 - 19:00
A protester and a police officer stare at one another on the Crescent City Connection bridge, which spans the Mississippi River…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Black Officers Torn Between Two Worlds Amid Protests
They can’t grieve with the rest of black America, and many of them must meet a seething public
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 20:45
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Former Secretary of State Powell to Vote for Biden 

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion…
USA

'A long Time Coming': Iconic Lee Statue to Be Removed  

In this photo taken with a drone, a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown in Richmond, Virginia, June 2, 2020.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

De Blasio Ends New York Curfew Early 

People participate in a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, in the aftermath of the death og George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, June 6, 2020.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Minneapolis Mayor Jeered after Refusing to Support Abolishing Police Department 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey walks from a crowd of protesters, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 6, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (Courtesy of CTUL)
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

US Democrats, Black Lawmakers Ready Response to George Floyd Death

Items left by protesters to memorialize George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody