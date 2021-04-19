USA

Former Texas Deputy Sought in Shooting Deaths of 3 Arrested

By VOA News
April 19, 2021 06:06 PM
Law enforcement personnel exit a helicopter after it dropped them off next to the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex, the scene…
Law enforcement personnel exit a helicopter after it dropped them off next to the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex, the scene of a deadly shooting in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2021.

A former Texas deputy wanted in the deaths of three people was arrested Monday after a 20-hour manhunt.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested early Monday after deputies tracked him down following two 911 calls about a man walking down a road in an Austin suburb about 32 kilometers from the scene of the weekend attack.

Broderick, who had a pistol in his waistband, was taken into custody without any further complications.

"I'm truly heartbroken that a former Travis County Sheriff's Office Deputy is the suspect in such a horrific incident," Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday at an apartment complex near a popular shopping area called the Arboretum.

Authorities described the shooting as a "domestic situation," and Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that Broderick knew and targeted the victims — two females and a male who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Broderick investigated property crimes with the office until he was arrested in June and charged with sexually assaulting a child, according to Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. Broderick was placed on administrative leave and resigned later.

Prosecutors have said they would pursue capital murder charges against Broderick, who is being held at the Travis County Jail without bail.

 

Related Stories

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2021.
USA
Suspect on the Run in Texas Fatal Shooting of 3
Austin interim police chief says the suspect knew the victims but didn't elaborate on how or provide a motive for the shootings
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 04:40 PM
Police officers stand at a checkpoint after a shooting incident at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S. May 21, 2020…
USA
FBI Calls Texas Naval Base Shooting 'Terrorism-Related'
A shooting at a Texas naval air station wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead, the FBI said Thursday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 03:52 PM
Flags fly over crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting, Aug. 4, 2019, at a shopping complex, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.
USA
Texas Lawmakers Struggle With Gun Control in Wake of Mass Shootings
The renewed calls for Congress to address mass shootings has proved particularly sensitive for members of Texas' congressional delegation
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 08:11 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Jury Starts Deliberations in Trial of Officer Charged with Killing George Floyd

Ben Crump, left, the attorney representing George Floyd's family, speaks during a news conference outside of the Hennepin…
USA

Former Texas Deputy Sought in Shooting Deaths of 3 Arrested

Law enforcement personnel exit a helicopter after it dropped them off next to the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex, the scene…
USA

White House COVID Team Pushes Vaccinations as All US Adults Now Eligible

Cortney Marengo instructs volunteers at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Lansdale,…
USA

Medical Examiner: US Capitol Police Officer Died of Natural Causes After DC Riot

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is visible near the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
USA

US Reaffirms Climate Issue as Foreign Policy Priority Ahead of Earth Day Summit  

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign…