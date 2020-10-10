USA

Former Trump Fundraiser Charged with Illicit Lobbying on 1MDB, China

By AFP
October 10, 2020 01:18 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2008, file photo, Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York. Federal prosecutors have…
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2008, photo, Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York.

WASHINGTON - A former leading fundraiser for President Donald Trump has been indicted on a charge that he illegally lobbied the U.S. government to drop its probe into the Malaysia 1MDB corruption scandal and to deport an exiled Chinese billionaire.

Elliott Broidy was charged in Washington federal court with one count of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent after allegedly agreeing to take millions of dollars to lobby the Trump administration.

The indictment, made public Thursday, said Broidy was recruited in 2017 by an unnamed foreign national, understood to be Malaysian Low Taek Jho, to pressure U.S. officials to end their investigation of a scandal engulfing Malaysia’s then-prime minister, Najib Razak.

The scandal involved the theft of over $4.5 billion from state investment fund 1MDB, and Low was allegedly central to moving and hiding some of the stolen funds.

At the time Broidy was national deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after having been a major fundraiser for Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign.

After being recruited by Low, Broidy personally asked Trump to invite Najib to play golf during the Malaysian leader's September 2017 visit to the United States, the indictment said.

The goal was to give Najib a chance "to attempt to resolve the 1MDB matter" with the US leader, the document said.

The golf game never happened, and Low was indicted in 2018 for his role in siphoning off billions from 1MDB.

Low, who has also been charged in Malaysia over the scandal, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His current whereabouts are unknown.

In addition, in May 2017 Low introduced Broidy to a Chinese state minister, and they discussed Beijing's desire that Washington deport an exiled Chinese tycoon, the indictment said.

It did not name either person, but the tycoon is known to be Guo Wengui, a prominent dissident businessman.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Chinese official was Sun Lijun, at the time Beijing's powerful vice minister of public security.

The indictment describes Broidy's intense lobbying of the White House, the Justice Department and law enforcement on behalf of the Chinese, including contacts with but not direct discussions with Trump.

The object of the lobbying conspiracy, the indictment said, was "to make millions of dollars by leveraging Broidy's access to and perceived influence with the president and his administration."

The indictment came just weeks after a key partner of Low and Broidy, Hawaii businesswoman Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal lobbying both on the 1MDB case and the Guo case.

Guo remains in the United States, where he has continued to campaign against Beijing authorities, working closely with another longtime Trump associate, Steve Bannon.

Bannon was arrested in August while aboard Guo's yacht off the coast of Connecticut and charged with defrauding donors to a Mexican border wall project.

Related Stories

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical…
2020 USA Votes
Trump to Host White House Event Despite COVID-19 Questions
Hundreds invited to the White House South Lawn on Saturday, the president’s first in-person event since announcing he tested positive with coronavirus
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 06:52 PM
Pentagon Silent on Trump Tweet Calling for Full Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Before Year’s End
00:03:18
USA
Pentagon Silent on Trump Tweet Calling for Full Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Before Year’s End
Trump’s new deadline is much sooner than one put forward by his administration
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:40 PM
A farmer harvests his field at his farm in Pecatonica, Illinois, July 25, 2018.
2020 USA Votes
Illinois Farmers Voice Support for Trump Despite Hardships
While support for president has slipped in recent national surveys, he retains core support among growers who praise administration for aggressive federal measures that have helped them survive adversity
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 02:20 AM
US President Donald Trump greets soldiers after speaking to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air…
USA
Pentagon Silent on Trump Tweet Calling for Full Afghan Exit by December 25
One military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called it the ‘first word’ of an accelerated withdrawal timeline
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 06:34 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Hurricane Delta Hits Louisiana Coast

ADDS CITY - Danielle Fontenot runs to a relative's home in the rain with her son Hunter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct…
2020 USA Votes

Trump to Host White House Event Despite COVID-19 Questions

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical…
USA

Plot Puts Focus on Governors' Safety Amid Threats, Protests

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigns with Dan O'Neil, a Democratic candidate for the Michigan House in Traverse City, Mich…
USA

New Orleans Hotels Take In Hurricane Evacuees

People who have been evacuated from Lake Charles and the surrounding area in the path of Hurricane Laura arrive to stay at the…
Press Freedom

Lawsuit Calls for Immediate Relief from USAGM CEO's Actions

U.S. Agency for Global Media sign