Former VP Pence Undergoes Surgery to Implant Pacemaker

By Associated Press
April 15, 2021 10:06 PM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing about the upcoming presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden…
FILE - Then-Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing at FEMA headquarters in Washington, Jan. 14, 2021.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. 

His office says that Wednesday's procedure went well and that Pence "is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days." 

The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block. 

His office says that over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response. 

Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again. 

He is expected to deliver his first public speech since leaving office later this month in South Carolina. 
 

