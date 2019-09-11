USA

France Making Progress in Epstein Probe, Launches Appeal

By Associated Press
September 11, 2019 07:20 AM
A man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in the 16th district in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. France's government wants prosecutors to open an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's links to France following his…
FILE - A man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in the 16th district in Paris, Aug. 13, 2019.

PARIS - French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and anyone else involved in the disgraced financier's alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, and say they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as victims.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein.

The police appeal published Wednesday on Twitter provided both a phone number and an Interior Ministry email address for victims and witnesses to use. It said police specialists have been mobilized for the investigation.
 
The Paris prosecutor's office said three victims who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.
 
The French probe opened Aug. 23 is investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.  Epstein killed himself in jail last month.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Newly released court documents show that Epstein repeatedly declined to answer questions about sex abuse as part of a lawsuit. A…
USA
Brown University Official Suspended Amid Epstein Gift Probe
Brown spokesman Brian Clark told The Providence Journal on Sunday that Peter Cohen, director of development for computer and data science, is on leave pending a review
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 13:04
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Newly released court documents show that Epstein repeatedly declined to answer questions about sex abuse as part of a lawsuit. A…
USA
Judge to Discuss Unsealing New Trove of Epstein Court Papers
US District Judge Loretta Preska scheduled the hearing after an appeals court in New York ordered her to carefully review the records and release 'all documents for which the presumption of public access outweighs any countervailing privacy interests'
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:19
Jennifer Araoz, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, speaks to the media at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 27, 2019.
USA
'I Will Not Let Him Win': Epstein Victims Testify Weeks After His Suicide
Judge allows women and their lawyers an opportunity to address the court less than three weeks after financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 19:07
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019