USA

Frigid Arctic Air, Winter Storms Grip Much of US

By AFP
February 15, 2021 04:44 PM
Two boys sled down an icy street Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm…
Two boys sled down an icy street on Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm that brought freezing rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures.

HOUSTON - Much of the United States was in the icy grip of an "unprecedented" winter storm on Monday as frigid Arctic air sent temperatures plunging, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, making driving hazardous and leaving millions without power in Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the southern state, and the National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 150 million Americans were under winter weather advisories.

"I urge all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather," Abbott said in a statement.

The NWS described conditions as an "unprecedented and expansive area of hazardous winter weather" from coast-to-coast.

More than 2.7 million people were without power in Texas, according to PowerOutage.us, and temperatures in the major metropolis of Houston dipped to 16 degrees Fahrenheit (minus nine Celsius).

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Texas on Sunday providing federal assistance to supplement state relief efforts.

Texas is not used to such brutal winter weather and the storm caused havoc in parts of the state, including a 100-car pileup on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth last week that left at least six people dead.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said that all flights had been canceled on Monday due to the "historic weather" and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport also shut down.

The NWS said Arctic air was driving a "polar plunge" that is expected to bring record-low temperatures.

Much of the United States has been shivering under chilly temperatures for days, with about half of all Americans now under some sort of winter weather warning.

Temperatures have dropped across the country, with only parts of the southeast and southwest dodging it.

The cold snap has led to heavy snowfalls and ice storms that have caused a spike in electricity demand and power outages.

A truck drives past a highway sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged…
A truck drives past a highway sign on Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people.

'Polar plunge' 

Besides Texas, weather-related emergencies have also been declared in Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky and Mississippi.

More than 300,000 customers are without power in Oregon.

"Over 150 million Americans are currently under winter storm warnings, ice storm warnings, winter storm watches, or winter weather advisories as impactful winter weather continues from coast to coast," the NWS said.

"This impressive onslaught of wicked wintry weather across much of the Lower 48 (states) is due to the combination of strong Arctic high pressure supplying sub-freezing temperatures and an active storm track escorting waves of precipitation."

The NWS said record low temperatures were expected in much of the country.

"Hundreds of daily low maximum and minimum temperatures have been/will be broken during this prolonged 'polar plunge,' with some February and even all-time low temperature records in jeopardy," it said.

In a large area known as the southern Plains that spans parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, temperatures are expected to fall well below typical readings for the time of year.

"Temperature anomalies are likely to be 25 to 45 degrees (Fahrenheit) below normal for much of the central and southern Plains," the NWS said.

It said six to 12 inches of snow was forecast from the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes to northern New England.

Florida will remain the warmest spot in the continental United States, with highs above normal and temperatures generally around 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).

Related Stories

Olivia Crow, center, and sister, Elizabeth, right, are pulled through the snow by their father Craig, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in…
USA
Winter Weather, Record Cold Grips Much of Central-Southern US
Millions without power in Texas, where the president has declared a state of emergency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 02:27 PM
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Prague
Europe
Winter Weather Hits Parts of Europe, From Poland to Turkey
Temperatures dropped to minus 28 degrees Celsius (minus 18 Fahrenheit) in some Polish areas overnight, the coldest night in 11 years
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 09:54 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, file photo, a polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian…
Science & Health
WMO: Global Warming Triggering Extreme Weather Events
2020 is shaping up to be one of the three warmest years on record and a year in which extreme weather events have wreaked havoc on the lives and livelihoods of millions
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 05:08 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Frigid Arctic Air, Winter Storms Grip Much of US

Two boys sled down an icy street Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm…
USA

Winter Weather, Record Cold Grips Much of Central-Southern US

Olivia Crow, center, and sister, Elizabeth, right, are pulled through the snow by their father Craig, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in…
USA

Biden Faces Pressure as US Sets New Course on Immigration

Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala.
USA

At Camp David Retreat, Biden Hangs Out, Shows He's Got Game

President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Camp David, Feb. 12, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Student Union

Scholarships Help Refugees Finance Higher Education 