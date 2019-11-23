USA

Navy Secretary Says He Did Not Threaten to Resign in Dispute With Trump

By Reuters
November 23, 2019 06:25 PM
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, July 1, 2019, in San Diego.
FILE - Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive at military court on Naval Base San Diego, July 1, 2019, in San Diego.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - The U.S. Navy secretary said Saturday that he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite force. 
 
"There seem to be rumors out there that I threatened to resign. I have not threatened to resign," Secretary Richard Spencer told reporters at a security conference in Halifax. The New York Times reported earlier on Saturday that Spencer had threatened to quit if Trump subverted the process. 
 
Spencer said Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher should face a board of peers because "the process matters for good order and discipline," Reuters reported on Friday. 
 
On Saturday, Spencer said "good order and discipline is also obeying orders from the president of the United States," and he said that he hopes "to contribute going forward" in his role. 
 
Last week, Trump intervened in the case, ordering the Navy to restore Gallagher's rank and pay, and clearing the way for him to retire on a full pension. 
 
A military jury in July convicted Gallagher of illegally posing for pictures with the corpse of an Islamic State fighter but acquitted him of murder in the detainee's death. Gallagher also was cleared of charges that he deliberately fired on unarmed civilians. 
 
Although spared a prison sentence, he was demoted in rank and pay grade for his conviction, which stemmed from a 2017 deployment in Iraq. 

Review set December 2
 
But the Navy notified Gallagher, 40, on Tuesday that a five-member panel of fellow Navy commandos would convene on December 2 to review his case and recommend whether he is fit to remain in the SEALs. 
 
A decision as to whether Gallagher is ejected from the SEALs, stripping him of his special warfare Trident Pin, ultimately rests with the Navy's personnel command in Washington. 
 
On Thursday, Trump lashed out at the proceedings, declaring on Twitter: "The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!" Spencer said that a tweet did not constitute an official order. 
 
"I need a formal order to act," Spencer said. "I do not interpret [tweets] as a formal order." 
 
The trident review hearings for Gallagher and his immediate superiors were ordered by the commander of Naval Special Warfare, Rear Admiral Collin Green, whom the Times also reported had threatened to resign. Spencer also said Green has not threatened to quit. 

Related Stories

FILE - Navy SEAL Edward (Eddie) Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive at a military court on Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, June 26, 2019.
USA
Proceedings Against Navy SEAL to Stand Despite Trump's Tweet
A military jury convicted Eddie Gallagher of illegally posing with an Islamic State detainee's corpse while deployed to Iraq in 2017 but acquitted him of murder
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 11:14
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, and his wife, Andrea Gallagher smile after leaving a military court on Naval Base San Diego, July 2, 2019, in San Diego.
USA
Navy SEAL Sentenced for Posing With Dead Iraq War Casualty
Military jury sentences Edward Gallagher to four months of confinement for posing with the body of an Islamic State captive in Iraq, but the judge credited him with enough time to ensure he won't be locked up
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/03/2019 - 16:41
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, July 1, 2019, in San Diego.
USA
Navy SEAL Acquitted of Murder in Killing of Captive in Iraq
Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was cleared of all charges except for posing for photos with the dead body of the captive in verdict that is a major blow to military prosecutors
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/02/2019 - 18:52
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Navy Secretary Says He Did Not Threaten to Resign in Dispute With Trump

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, July 1, 2019, in San Diego.
USA

Harvard-Yale Game Delayed at Halftime by Student Protest 

Yale punter Jack Bosman watches as demonstrators stage a protest on the field at the Yale Bowl disrupting the start of the…
USA

Feds Fight Back as Epstein Death Conspiracy Theories Swirl

FILE - A July 2006 photo provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.
Impeachment Inquiry

Immigrants Played Vital Role in Trump Impeachment Hearings

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill.
USA

US Judge Awards $180M to US Reporter Formerly Held by Iran

FILE - Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian participates in a panel discussion on media freedom at United Nations headquarters, in New York, Sept. 25, 2019.