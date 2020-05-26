USA

Georgia Gov Offers State as Alternative GOP Convention Host

By Associated Press
May 26, 2020 03:05 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
President Trump threatened to move Republican convention from Charlotte, North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor doesn’t give the party an immediate assurance it will be able to fully occupy a basketball arena midst of the coronavirus crisis.

WASHINGTON - Georgia's governor is offering his state and its "world-class facilities" as host of the Republican National Convention — a day after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the convention out of North Carolina if that state's Democratic governor doesn't assure him that the August gathering can go forward despite coronavirus fears.  

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, sent an open plea to Trump on Tuesday to consider his state as an alternate site for the quadrennial convention, which is set to gather more than 2,500 delegates and thousands more guests, press and security officials. Plans have been underway for more than a year to hold the convention in Charlotte, but Trump and national Republican officials have expressed concerns that local officials may not allow gatherings of that size during the pandemic.

"With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention," Kemp tweeted Tuesday. "We hope you will consider the Peach State, ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump⁩!"

Over the weekend, Trump complained  that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was "unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the arena."

He added that Republicans "must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site."

GOP officials say a determination is needed in the coming weeks in order to begin final preparations for the convention.  

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said the president "is right to ask for assurances from North Carolina" about the convention.  

"We want to have it in North Carolina, the president wants to have it in North Carolina," she told Fox News on Tuesday morning. "It's just the governor. He has to work with us. Every state we talk to says we want to nominate the president here, but this governor is up for reelection and hasn't given us the reassurances we need. We need to be able to move forward in a concrete way. We are going to have those discussions."

The Democratic mayor of Atlanta, Georgia's capital and by far its largest city, said in a statement Tuesday that its reopening plan doesn't mesh with Kemp's offer to hold the convention in Georgia.

"Like North Carolina, the City of Atlanta is following a phased, data-driven approach to reopening. That plan does not contemplate hosting a large gathering event in August," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "In fact, several long-standing City-supported and sponsored events have already been canceled in order to comply with CDC guidelines."

David Shafer, chairman of Georgia's state Republican Party, said in a text message that he spoke to Kemp on Tuesday morning. "We have reached out to Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna Romney to let her know that, if North Carolina falls through, Georgia is ready to help," Shafer told The Associated Press.

"Under Governor Kemp, Georgia has led the nation in safely reopening its economy," Shafer said. "We have first class facilities, a skilled workforce and a reputation for hospitality second to none. We would be proud to host the Republican National Convention."

Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce declined to answer questions about the hasty bid and instead referred questions to Shafer.

Georgia became a lightning rod for both criticism and praise when it was one of the first states in the nation to allow businesses including tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to reopen in late April. Trump criticized Kemp's decision at the time, saying "It's just too soon," but later said he was only expressing concern about certain places, like tattoo parlors, being reopened, adding: "I think it's wonderful."  

As it tried to nail down convention plans, the Trump campaign announced it was promoting two veteran political aides to senior leadership roles. Bill Stepien, the former White House political director, will serve as deputy campaign manager, the campaign said. Stephanie Alexander, a regional political director, will become the campaign's chief of staff.  

The pair bring additional political experience to the campaign's upper echelon, which is led by campaign manager Brad Parscale, a relative newcomer to national politics who ran Trump's digital effort in 2016.

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
USA
Trump Threatens to Move Republican Convention from North Carolina
US leader claims state’s Democratic governor is in coronavirus ‘shutdown mood’ and refusing to say whether Republicans will be allowed to fully occupy Charlotte arena
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 11:02
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate…
USA
Democrats: Virtual National Convention to Nominate Biden a Possibility Due to Coronavirus
Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee agree to give convention organizers broad leeway in setting plans for convention that has been scheduled to start Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 15:09
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

FBI Joins Probe of Black Man Killed During Police Encounter in Minnesota

Mourners gather near the site of the death of a man, May 26, 2020, who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest.
Arts & Culture

#Metoo, Phase 2: Documentary Explores Heavy Burden on Women of Color

FILE - Sil Lai Abrams, back row from left, director Amy Ziering, director Kirby Dick, Drew Dixon, seated left, and Sheri Hines pose for a portrait to promote the film "On the Record" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuomo Looks to 'Turn The Page' on Virus as Suburbs Reopen

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building opens for the first…
USA

Georgia Gov Offers State as Alternative GOP Convention Host

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
USA

Traders Return to New York Stock Exchange after Two-Month Absence

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building opens for the first…