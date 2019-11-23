USA

Ginsburg Hospitalized for Treatment of Chills, Fever 

By Associated Press
November 23, 2019 09:25 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington.
FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends Georgetown Law School's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said Saturday. 

In a statement, the court’s public information office said Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection. 

With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms abated and she expected to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning, the statement said. 

Earlier this month Ginsburg, 86, suffered what the court described as a stomach bug. She was absent from arguments on November 13 but returned for the court’s next public meeting, on November 18. 

She has been treated for cancer twice in the past year and two other times since 1999. Over the summer she received radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. Last winter she underwent surgery for lung cancer. 

By VOA News
Thu, 11/08/2018 - 21:53
Written By
Associated Press

USA

