Ginsburg on Way to Feeling 'Very Well' Following Cancer Treatment

By Associated Press
August 31, 2019 06:17 PM
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Aug. 31, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's on her way to being ``very well'' following radiation treatment for cancer. 
 
The 86-year-old justice spoke Saturday at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. 
 
It was the fourth time since 1999 that Ginsburg has been treated for cancer. In announcing the news, the Supreme Court said in a statement that after the treatment there was ``no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.'' 
 
Ginsburg was treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, and she had lung cancer surgery in December.  
 

