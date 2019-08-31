Ginsburg on Way to Feeling 'Very Well' Following Cancer Treatment

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's on her way to being ``very well'' following radiation treatment for cancer.



The 86-year-old justice spoke Saturday at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.



It was the fourth time since 1999 that Ginsburg has been treated for cancer. In announcing the news, the Supreme Court said in a statement that after the treatment there was ``no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.''



Ginsburg was treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, and she had lung cancer surgery in December.

