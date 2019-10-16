USA

GM, Autoworkers Union Reach Tentative Deal That Could End Strike

By Associated Press
October 16, 2019 12:17 PM
A member of the United Auto Workers walks the picket line at the General Motors Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Michigan, Oct. 9, 2019.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker's U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won't immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They're likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM's profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they're closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.

 

