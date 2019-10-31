USA

Goats Help Save Reagan Library From Wildfires

By VOA News
October 31, 2019 09:28 PM
Goats graze on a hillside as part of fire prevention efforts, September 26, 2019 in South Pasadena, California. - In about…
A goat grazes on a hillside as part of fire prevention efforts, in South Pasadena, California, Sept. 26, 2019.

As hot, dry Santa Ana winds whipped up wildfires in Southern California this week, 300 unlikely heroes were being credited with helping save the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Three hundred goats, that is.

That's because in May, 300 goats were brought to the library to eat all the brush around the complex.

"We actually worked with the Ventura County Fire Department in May and they bring out hundreds of goats to our property," Melissa Giller, a spokeswoman for the library, told ABC. "The goats eat all of the brush around the entire property, creating a fire perimeter.

"The firefighters on the property said that the fire break really helped them, because as the fire was coming up that one hill, all the brush has been cleared, basically," she said.

Goats graze on a hillside as part of fire prevention efforts, in South Pasadena, California, Sept. 26, 2019.

The caprine contractors are part of an 800-head herd from 805 Goats, a Southern California company that offers a "sustainable, ecologically friendly" way to reduce fire danger and manage lands.

Scott Morris, the owner, said he charges $1,000 per acre of land to allow the goats to graze.

Vincent van Goat, Selena Goatmez, Goatzart and Nibbles were among the goats in the herd brought in to clear about 13 acres at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Morris said goats, which have voracious appetites, prefer to graze on weeds over grass. As for how it works: The goats are brought to the property and turned loose.

The company's website said, "Goats will consume the noxious weed vegetation first, consisting of eating all the flower heads and leaves, with only bare stock remaining. With the elimination of the flower heads, the natural progression of the cycle is stopped immediately."

Morris said his year-old company is busy with clients that include cities, homeowners associations and golf courses.

Related Stories

A firefighter passes a burning home as the Hillside fire burns in San Bernardino, California, Oct. 31, 2019.
USA
2 New California Fires Burn Homes, Send Residents Fleeing
The latest blazes erupted in the heavily populated inland region east of Los Angeles as strong, seasonal Santa Ana winds continued to blow with gusts of up to 60 mph (96 kph) predicted to last until the evening before they fade away
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 12:09
Firefighters work to prevent flames from reaching nearby homes as a helicopter drops water during the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct…
USA
Disabled California Seniors Living in Complex Left Behind During Outage
Senior residents of a San Francisco Bay Area housing complex say they were abandoned by property management during a pre-emptive two-day power outage aimed at warding off wildfires
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 10:04
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Goats Help Save Reagan Library From Wildfires

Goats graze on a hillside as part of fire prevention efforts, September 26, 2019 in South Pasadena, California. - In about…
USA

Keystone Oil Pipeline Leaks 383,000 Gallons in North Dakota

This Oct. 30, 2019 photo shows affected land near Bismark, ND
USA

DC Residents: Nationals' Win Temporarily Unites City Divided by Politics

Washington Nationals fans celebrate early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of…
Economy & Business

US Looks to Block Nord Stream 2 as Denmark Permits Route for Pipeline

FILE PHOTO: A worker puts a cap to a pipe at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of…
USA

More Than 2,000 Cases Tied to Foreign Terrorist Organizations Under FBI Scrutiny

The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, Nov. 30, 2017.