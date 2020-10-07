USA

Google, Oracle Meet in Copyright Clash at Supreme Court

By Associated Press
October 07, 2020 11:23 AM
In this Oct. 5, 2020, photo the Supreme Court in Washington. Tech giants Google and Oracle are clashing at the Supreme Court in…
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 5, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Tech giants Google and Oracle are clashing at the Supreme Court in a copyright dispute that's worth billions and important to the future of software development.

The case before the justices Wednesday has to do with Google's creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. Google says that to create Android, which was released in 2007, it wrote millions of lines of new computer code. But it also used 11,330 lines of code and an organization that's part of Oracle's Java platform.
 
Google has defended its actions, saying what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress. But Oracle says Google "committed an egregious act of plagiarism" and sued, seeking more than $8 billion.

The case has been going on for a decade. Google won the first round when a trial court rejected Oracle's copyright claim, but that ruling was overturned on appeal. A jury then sided with Google, calling its copying "fair use," but an appeals court disagreed.

Because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, only eight justices are hearing the case, and they're doing so by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The questions for the court are whether the 1976 Copyright Act protects what Google copied, and, even if it does, whether what Google did is still permitted.  

Oracle, for its part, says the case is simple.  

"This case is about theft," Oracle's chief Washington lobbyist, Ken Glueck, said in a telephone interview ahead of argument. He compared what Google did to plagiarizing from someone else's speech. When you plagiarize one line from a speech, he said: "That's a plagiarized speech. Nobody says, 'Oh, well, it was just one line.'"

But Google's Kent Walker, the company's chief legal officer, said in an interview that Google wrote "every line of code we possibly could ourselves."

"No one's ever claimed copyright over software interfaces, but that's what Oracle is claiming now," Walker said.

Microsoft, IBM and major internet and tech industry lobbying groups have weighed in — in favor of Google.

The Trump administration, the Motion Picture Association and the Recording Industry Association of America are among those supporting Oracle.

Related Stories

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/13/20 TikTok chooses Oracle as U.S. 'Technology Partner'. ByteDance rejects Microsoft's Bid…
VOA News on China
Mnuchin: US Will Review Oracle Bid to Buy TikTok  
Chinese-owned short video app chose to sell itself to Oracle over Microsoft   
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 10:16 AM
TikTok to Partner With Oracle in US, Foregoing Microsoft
00:01:49
Silicon Valley & Technology
TikTok to Partner With Oracle in US, Foregoing Microsoft
The Trump administration had called the Chinese-owned TikTok a security risk  
Default Author Profile
By Anush Avetisyan
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 11:37 AM
Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business, unveils the company's new HarmonyOS operating system during a press conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province on Aug. 9, 2019.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Huawei Unveils Phone System That Could Replace Android
HarmonyOS highlights Huawei's growing ability as the No. 2 global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to reduce its reliance on American vendors
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/09/2019 - 09:54 AM
FILE - A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Google: Android Users Get Browser, Search Options in EU Case
Google said Thursday it will start giving European Union smartphone users a choice of browsers and search apps on its Android operating system, in changes designed to comply with an EU antitrust ruling. Following an Android update, users will be shown two new screens giving them the new options, Google product management director Paul Gennai said in a blog post. The EU’s executive Commission slapped the Silicon Valley giant with a record 4.34 billion euro …
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Google, Oracle Meet in Copyright Clash at Supreme Court

In this Oct. 5, 2020, photo the Supreme Court in Washington. Tech giants Google and Oracle are clashing at the Supreme Court in…
USA

College Admissions Scandal Dad Sentenced to Homestay

U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announces indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Drug Oversight Agency Issues New Guidelines on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval  

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration
Economy & Business

Trump: No More Stimulus Talks Until After Election

President Donald Trump boards Marine One to return to the White House after receiving treatments for covid-19 at Walter Reed…
USA

Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive for COVID

From left, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller,…