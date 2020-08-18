USA

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Book on COVID-19 Response Out in October

By Associated Press
August 18, 2020 11:23 AM
In this image made from video provided by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo signs a bill giving death benefits to…
The news of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s forthcoming book comes the day after Cuomo addressed the Democratic National Convention and called the virus' spread a metaphor for a country weakened by division.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic, is writing a book that looks back on his experiences, and includes leadership advice and a close look at his relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Crown announced Tuesday that Cuomo's "American Crisis" will be released Oct. 13, three weeks before Election Day, when Trump is expected to face presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The news comes the day after Cuomo addressed the Democratic National Convention and called the virus' spread a metaphor for a country weakened by division. New York State has one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S., a welcome contrast to the spring, when it had one of the highest.

"In his own voice, Andrew Cuomo chronicles in 'American Crisis' the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic," according to Crown, "sharing his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials."

Cuomo had said last month that he was thinking of a book, commenting during a radio interview on WAMC that he wanted to document the "entire experience, because if we don't learn from this then it will really compound the whole crisis that we've gone through."

In an excerpt from "American Crisis" that Crown shared with The Associated Press, Cuomo emphasized the importance of confronting fear.

"The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it," he wrote. "I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also."

Financial terms for "American Crisis" were not disclosed. Cuomo was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose other clients include former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush. Cuomo is also the author of "All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life," which came out in 2014.

Cuomo, currently serving his third term, has been praised for his blunt, straightforward press conferences, and for a time was even mentioned as a possible presidential candidate. His style has differed notably from the more erratic approach of President Trump, a Republican with whom he has clashed often. Cuomo has said that Trump is "in denial" about the severity of the pandemic and has faulted him for ignoring advice from scientists. Trump has blamed Cuomo's "poor management" for New York's tens of thousands COVID-19 fatalities.

Cuomo has received some of his strongest criticism for the thousands of virus-related deaths at New York nursing homes. A recent AP investigation found that the state's death toll of nursing home patients, already among the highest in the nation, could be significantly more than reported. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, only New York explicitly says that it counts just residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there.

So far, Cuomo's administration has declined to release the number. The governor has called criticism of nursing home deaths politically motivated.

Related Stories

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 6 ,2020 in New York City where he announced that President…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cuomo Clears New York Schools Statewide to Open, Carefully
Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston, among other places, all announced they would start the school year with students learning remotely
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 16:26
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building opens for the first…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cuomo Looks to 'Turn The Page' on Virus as Suburbs Reopen
After weeks of declining deaths and hospitalizations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it was time to focus on relaunching New York City's moribund economy
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 15:08
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New…
USA
Cuomo Emerges as Democratic Counter to Trump Virus Response
The New York Democrat has emerged as one of the key faces of those at the front lines of the pandemic response
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 09:15
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Student Union

COVID-19 Infections Rising Among Young People on US University Campuses

Protesters march opposing in-person classes at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Aug. 17, 2020. More of the state public universities are opening for the fall term.
COVID-19 Pandemic

3 Vietnamese Suspects Arrested in Coronavirus-Related Fraud Targeting US Citizens

FILE - A police officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Trump's Comments on Coronavirus 'Patently Wrong', New Zealand PM Says

FILE - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington, Aug. 17, 2020.
USA

Millions of US Renters Face Eviction

Maryland Rep Julian Ivey speaks out about evictions after gathering with others outside of an apartment complex.
East Asia Pacific

Former CIA Officer Charged with Giving China Classified Info 

The American flag flies near the national emblem of China outside of the Bayi Building before a welcome ceremony for U.S…