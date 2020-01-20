USA

Gun Rights Activists to Rally Monday in Virginia

By VOA News
Updated January 20, 2020 09:36 AM
A demonstrator stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va.
A demonstrator stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

Thousands of pro-gun activists, including armed militia members, are planning to gather for a rally Monday in the capital of the southeastern U.S. state of Virginia in opposition to proposed new gun control regulations.

Security has been increased around the state Capitol site.

Democratic lawmakers, who recently gained control of both houses of the state legislature, have made passing tougher gun control laws a central focus.

The Virginia Senate approved legislation late Thursday requiring background checks on all firearm sales and limiting handgun purchases to one a month. The senate also passed a bill to restore the rights of local governments to ban weapons from public buildings and other venues.

Neo-Nazi, militia and other gun-rights groups have promised to gather en masse for Monday’s rally, which is organized annually by the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

The planned demonstration brings back memories of a violent white supremacist rally in nearby Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, when one woman was killed and more than 30 other people injured as a white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Amid threats of violence and a possible heavy turnout, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, declared a temporary state of emergency that bans all weapons from Richmond’s Capitol Square during Monday’s rally to prevent "armed militia groups (from) storming our capitol."

Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

Gun-rights groups, which contend the constitution guarantees their right to own any firearm, asked the Virginia Supreme Court rule the temporary ban unconstitutional, but the court upheld the ban on Friday.

Northam said authorities have received credible threats of violence, including the threat of deployment of weaponized drones over Capitol Square.

Extremist groups have also inundated social media and the internet with threatening messages and hints of violence.

The FBI has arrested six alleged members of a white supremacist group on gun charges, partly due to concerns that the individuals planned to incite violence at the rally.

Both houses of the Virginia legislature are expected to approve even more restrictive gun control laws, including a ban on assault rifles and “red flag” laws aimed at taking guns from people who are considered a risk to their communities.

U.S. President Donald Trump had words of support late Friday for gun rights supporters in Virginia, tweeting, “That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away.”

Supporters of tighter gun control laws say the restrictions would help reduce the number of people killed by guns each year.

Related Stories

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI is grappling with a seemingly endless cycle of money laundering schemes that law enforcement officials say they’re…
USA
FBI Arrests 3 White Supremacists Ahead of Pro-gun Rally 
Two are charged with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony; the third is charged with transporting and harboring aliens
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 17:44
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks to supporters at a Democratic victory party in Richmond, Va., Nov. 5, 2019.
USA
Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Gun Rally
Virginia Gov Ralph Northam says he is declaring a state of emergency over threats from militia groups ahead of a gun-rights rally next week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 01:16
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, Feb. 21, 2018.
USA
Florida Students Anti-Gun Rally Spreads
Hundreds of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, rallied Wednesday at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee to pressure lawmakers to approve tougher gun control laws one week after one of the most deadly U.S. school shootings.Live: President Trump's listening session with students and teachers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 14:20
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

Economy & Business

US Ag Secretary: No Need for More Farm Aid After China Trade Deal

FILE - A field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa, The government shutdown could complicate things for farmers lining up for federal payments to ease the burden of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
South & Central Asia

Pakistan: US 'Applauded' Steps Against Terror Financing

Alice Wells, acting Assistant Secretary of South and Central Asian Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to Jordan, testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan, Sept. 19, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Trump Impeachment

Trump Lawyers: President Did 'Absolutely Nothing Wrong' on Ukraine

The White House is seen behind security barriers in Washington, March 24, 2019.
US Politics

Trump Heads to Switzerland With Senate Trial to Reconvene

FILE - President Donald Trump boards Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 26, 2019.
Europe

Britain's Johnson Poised to Give Huawei Role in 5G Development

Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville