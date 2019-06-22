USA

Hall of Fame Trainer Banned at Santa Anita After Horse Death

By Associated Press
June 22, 2019 11:44 PM
FILE - In this March 22, 2014, file photo, horse trainer Jerry Hollendorfer stands in the paddock at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky. Hollendorfer was banned by the ownership of Santa Anita on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a fourth horse from his…
FILE - In this March 22, 2014, file photo, horse trainer Jerry Hollendorfer stands in the paddock at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky. Hollendorfer was banned by the ownership of Santa Anita on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a fourth horse from his…

ARCADIA, CALIF. - Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer was banned by the ownership of Santa Anita on Saturday after a fourth horse from his stable died — and the 30th overall — at the Southern California track.

The Stronach Group, which owns the track, said in a statement that effective immediately Hollendorfer “is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

On the recommendation of a special panel convened to review horses’ medical, training and racing history, the track’s stewards scratched four horses trained by Hollendorfer that were entered to run Saturday and Sunday.

The high number fatalities have led officials at Santa Anita and the California Horse Racing Board to initiate several measures to address horse and rider safety. The spate of deaths has drawn national political attention, including from Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, who has called for racing to stop while training and racing conditions are inspected.

Hollendorfer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

However, he told the Daily Racing Form, “I’m training over 100 horses right now. Santa Anita didn’t want me to stay on the grounds. My opinion was that was a premature thing to do. I thought it was extreme. Now I have to step away for a while.”

The special panel rejected 38 horses that were set to run over the final six days of racing, according to the California Horse Racing Board. The panel was created last week at the direction of Newsom.

The Stronach Group said in a statement Saturday it regrets that Hollendorfer’s record in recent months at both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in Northern California “has become increasingly challenging and does not match the level of safety and accountability we demand.” Both tracks are owned by The Stronach Group; Golden Gate doesn’t resume racing until Aug. 15.

Among the rules put in place since March, a trainer’s veterinarian must sign off on a horse’s fitness before the track’s veterinarian also takes a look at the animal ahead of it training or racing.
 

Related Stories

War of Will, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, crosses the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, May 18, 2019, in Baltimore.
Arts & Culture
War of Will Wins Preakness, Holds Off Riderless Horse
War of Will bounced back from a bumpy ride in the Kentucky Derby to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, holding off a field that included a riderless horse that threw his jockey just out of the gate and still finished the race.    Trainer Mark Casse got his first Triple Crown victory, with War of Will unbothered starting from the inside No. 1 post position for the second consecutive race. War of Will was interfered with in the Kentucky…
Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y.
Arts & Culture
Justify Triumphs in Belmont, Wins Triple Crown
Justify led all the way Saturday to win the Belmont Stakes by 1¾ lengths and become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown champion and second in four years. The chestnut colt was the second undefeated horse to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont, improving to 6-0 in a racing career that began on February 18. Seattle Slew was unbeaten when he won the Triple Crown in 1977. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, Justify went to the lead out of the…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press