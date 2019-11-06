USA

Harris Picks up Endorsement From Black Women's Organization

By Associated Press
November 6, 2019 08:42 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., appears for a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 5, 2019.
The country’s largest online political organization aimed at electing black women is endorsing Kamala Harris, the lone black woman in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Higher Heights co-founder Glynda Carr says the group chose to back the California senator because of her qualifications, record in elected office and commitment to issues affecting black women, including gun safety, health care and the economy.

Wednesday’s endorsement comes as observers are questioning the viability of Harris’ campaign. Harris is languishing in many polls and has lagged with black voters.

Higher Heights provided significant support during the 2018 midterms to candidates who helped usher in the most diverse Congress in history. It claims an online membership of 90,000 activists, donors, supporters and volunteers.

