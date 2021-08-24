USA

Harris Says China Coercing, Intimidating in South China Sea 

By VOA News
Updated August 24, 2021 02:03 AM
U.S. Vice President visits Singapore
U.S. Vice President visits Singapore, Aug. 24, 2021.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday China “continues to coerce, to intimidate, and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea.” 

Speaking during a visit to Singapore, Harris said China’s actions “continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.” 

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has made countering Chinese influence a key part of its foreign policy. 

“The United States stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats,” Harris said.  “And I must be clear: Our engagement in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific is not against any one country, nor is it designed to make anyone choose between countries.  Instead, our engagement is about advancing an optimistic vision that we have for our participation and partnership in this region.” 

Harris said she was reaffirming U.S. commitments to peace and stability, freedom on the seas, unimpeded commerce, advancing human rights and an international rules-based order.  

U.S. Vice President visits Singapore
U.S. Vice President visits Singapore, Aug. 24, 2021.

She cited the millions who depend on sea lanes in the region for their livelihood and the billions of dollars in commerce flowing through the region.    

She said those in the Indo-Pacific region understand the threats of climate change, including rising sea levels and floods, and that the crisis is “getting much more urgent.”  Harris added that in an interconnected world, the issue affects everyone and “requires collective action.”  

Speaking specifically about Myanmar, also known as Burma, Harris said the United States is “deeply alarmed” by the coup carried out by the military earlier this year.  

“We condemn the campaign of violent repression and we are committed to supporting the people there as they work to return their nation to the path of democracy. And we hope that the nations throughout the Indo-Pacific will join us in that effort,” she said.  

Harris also took part Tuesday in a roundtable discussion about supply chain resilience and cooperation.    

She is set to fly later Tuesday to Vietnam and become the first U.S. vice president to visit Hanoi.  

In Vietnam, she is expected to discuss many of the same issues, including security and climate change. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.

Related Stories

U.S. Vice President visits Singapore
USA
US Vice President Harris Highlights Commitment to Regional Security in Singapore Visit
Climate change and COVID-19 also high on agenda as Harris stops in Singapore and Vietnam
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 12:58 AM
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his delegation, as she arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, Aug. 22, 2021.
USA
US Vice President Harris Arrives in Singapore
Kamala Harris will speak with city-state leaders in Singapore and then travel later in the week to Hanoi, where she will discuss regional security, climate change and COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/22/2021 - 07:06 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Harris Says China Coercing, Intimidating in South China Sea 

U.S. Vice President visits Singapore
USA

US Communities Plagued by Gun Violence

Jul 17, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. Police check out the stadium after fans have left the park after the…
Science & Health

Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man in US, Dies in Minnesota

US President Barack Obama shakes hands with 7-foot, 8-inch (2.3-meter) supporter Igor Vovkovinskiy, 27, of Rochester, Minnesota…
USA

US Capitol Police Clear Officer in Fatal Shooting at January 6 Riot

FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open…
USA

Hochul to Become NY's First Female Governor as Cuomo Exits

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, left, swears in Kathy Hochul, right, as the first woman to be New York's governor while her…