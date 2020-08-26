USA

Harris Will Be Democrats' Main Counter to Trump on Thursday

By Associated Press
August 26, 2020 02:03 PM
FILE - Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC.
FILE - Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

WASHINGTON - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday plans a speech condemning President Donald Trump, hours before he is set to accept renomination for a second term, for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris will detail a "profound failure of leadership" from Trump and highlight proposals by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to control the virus and confront the economic fallout, Biden's campaign told The Associated Press.

With Trump planning an evening address from the White House lawn, Harris' afternoon remarks from Washington will be the Democrats' main counter to the president on the final day of the Republicans' convention.

Biden has made similar arguments about Trump for months and Harris picked up on that criticism in both her introductory speech as Biden's pick and when she accepted the party's nomination last week during the Democratic convention.

But the California senator's words on Thursday are billed as her most focused denunciation of Trump since joining the ticket. Her tack will test an argument that the former prosecutor tried last summer, as a White House candidate, to show that she is ready to "prosecute the case" against Trump and his "rap sheet."

Harris' address come as she steps up her activity as Biden's running mate. The two have been mostly quiet since the Democrats' virtual convention last week. Harris has been in Washington working virtually with Biden's campaign staff, and on Wednesday was scheduled for three virtual fundraisers and an online discussion focused on Black women in Michigan. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, in part because turnout among Black Democrats dropped appreciably from 2012.

In a Washington Post op-ed published Wednesday, she detailed the history of women's struggle to gain voting rights, especially women of color who were not granted suffrage even with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Vice presidential nominees are sometimes seen as designated attackers in a general election campaign, theoretically allowing the presidential nominee to remain above the fray.

But that framing is oversimplified in an election between Trump, who relishes attacking his critics in withering terms, and Biden, the former vice president who has pegged his White House to a moral and competency argument against the Republican incumbent. Trump himself offered the main counter to Biden last Thursday before Biden's acceptance speech as the nominee. In a move aimed directly at his Democratic rival, the president traveled to Pennsylvania  to greet supporters near Biden's boyhood home, Scranton.

Democrats see Harris as being able to excite Black women and other minority women, but also as a credible messenger to white independents and moderate Republicans unhappy with Trump, especially white college-educated women.

Harris has a reputation on Capitol Hill as a sharp questioner of witnesses during hearings — a skill she memorably wielded against Biden in a primary debate. She drew some criticism last summer, however, for some of her more practiced debate attacks on the president, sometimes laughing awkwardly after their delivery.

"He reminds me of that guy in The Wizard of Oz," she said on the September debate stage. "When you pull back the curtain, it's a really small dude." Trump and his Republican allies have tried to cast Harris as an ultra-liberal helping the far left control the Democratic Party and the more centrist Biden.

Related Stories

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020. (AP…
2020 USA Votes
Pence to Highlight Night 3 of Republican National Convention
On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for lives lost to COVID-19
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:28
Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination
00:02:45
2020 USA Votes
Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination
Third night of Democratic convention hits key issues: women’s rights, immigration, gun control, COVID-19
Mike O'Sullivan
By Mike O'Sullivan
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 04:26
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduced her as…
2020 USA Votes
Kamala Harris: Breaking Down Barriers, Confronting the Powerful
Harris is the fourth woman to be on a major party national ticket, but the first African American woman and first Asian American
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 11:25
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Mike Pence: A Conservative Loyal Voice for Trump

Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
USA

Harris Will Be Democrats' Main Counter to Trump on Thursday

FILE - Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC.
East Asia Pacific

US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over South China Sea Dispute  

FILE - In this Monday, May 11, 2015, file photo, This aerial photo taken through a glass window of a military plane shows China's alleged on-going reclamation of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The dispute over the…
Student Union

US School District Lost 700 Students During Online Classes

FILE - In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students…
2020 USA Votes

Pence to Highlight Night 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020. (AP…