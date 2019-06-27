USA

Have an Old Car? You’re Not Alone. Vehicle Age Hits US Record

By Associated Press
June 27, 2019 11:27 PM
FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file automotive technicians Don Dimond, left, and Bernie Rabinovitz prepare to separate an engine and transmission assembly at a repair shop in Harmony, Pa. The average age of cars and trucks in the U.S. has hit a…
FILE - Automotive technicians Don Dimond, left, and Bernie Rabinovitz work in a repair shop in Harmony, Pa. The average age of cars and trucks in the U.S. has hit 11.8 years, as better quality and technology allows people to keep them on the road longer.

DETROIT - The average age of cars and trucks in the U.S. has hit a record 11.8 years, as better quality and technology allows people to keep them on the road longer.

The 2019 figures from data provider IHS Markit show that the rate of increase is slowing, but the average age is still expected to go over 12 years early in the next decade. The average age is up 0.1 years from 2018.

People are feeling comfortable keeping vehicles longer because they’re built better than in the past, said IHS Markit Director of Global Automotive Aftermarket Mark Seng.

“The quality is higher, lasting longer, withstanding the weather,” Seng said.

Financing longer

Plus, original owners are keeping their vehicles longer and maintaining them better because they’re financing them for longer, six or even seven years in many cases, he said.

“That helps improve the overall life of the vehicle,” he said.

Western states have the oldest vehicles at 12.4 years, while in the Northeast the average age is only 10.9 years. That’s largely because of less stop-and-start traffic that wears on a vehicle. Weather conditions also play a part.

Montana has the oldest average age at 16.6 years, while the youngest is Vermont, with an average age of 9.9 years.

The aging vehicles should be a boon to repair shops, which may want to change strategies to cater to owners of older vehicles who may want to spend less on parts, Seng said.

The number of light vehicles in use in the U.S. also hit a record of more than 278 million this year, according to IHS, which tracks vehicle registrations nationally.
 

Related Stories

Due to air pollution in Madrid, a traffic policeman wears a mask while directing traffic, Dec. 29, 2016.
Europe
Madrid to Ban Old Cars by 2025 in Crackdown on Air Pollution
Madrid's city government announced plans on Monday to ban the oldest and most polluting vehicles from the city center by 2025 in a bid to crackdown on air pollution.The local government will prohibit the use within the city's limits of gasoline cars registered before 2000 and diesel-powered cars registered before 2006, which at the moment account for 20 percent of all those registered.The ban would lower nitrogen dioxide levels in the city by an estimated 15 percent, a…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press