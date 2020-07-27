USA

Hawaii Dodges Hurricane Douglas

By VOA News
July 27, 2020 07:06 PM
Police officers and a bystander use plywood boards to push debris off the road in Kaaawa
Police officers and a bystander use plywood boards to push beach debris off the road in Kaaawa, Hawaii, July 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Douglas, which is causing ocean swells in certain areas around Oahu with water washing up on some roads.

Much of Hawaii was spared when Hurricane Douglas passed just north of Oahu, Maui and the island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island, early Monday. 

The Category 1 storm was on what forecasters had called a “dangerously close” path, but the islands managed to “dodge the bullet” as one police chief put it, when the storm veered slightly away from its forecast path. No severe damage has been reported from Douglas’ heavy rain and fierce winds. 

But the threat to Hawaii is not totally over. Hurricane warnings are out for some parts of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument – a World Heritage site described as “cluster of small, low lying islands and atolls” – northwest of the main Hawaiian Islands. Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued for other parts of Papahānaumokuākea, which is the largest contiguous fully protected conservation area in the U.S., and one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, encompassing 1,508,870 square kilometers of the Pacific Ocean. 

As of Monday afternoon, Hawaiian time, Douglas was still a dangerous storm with top sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour but is forecast to weaken Tuesday into Wednesday.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Hawaii Dodges Hurricane Douglas

Police officers and a bystander use plywood boards to push debris off the road in Kaaawa
USA

More US Agents May Go to Portland; Mayors Want Limits

A demonstrator's protective helmet reads "Federal Mercenaries Go Home" during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O…
2020 USA Votes

Wealthy Donors Pour Millions into Fight over Mail-in Voting 

FILE - A worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2020.
Silicon Valley & Technology

Google Employees to Work from Home Until 2021

FILE - Two men walk past a building on the Google campus in Mountain View, California.
USA

Hurricane Hanna Weakens But Flooding Still a Threat in Texas, Mexico

Allen Heath surveys the damage to a private marina after it was hit by Hurricane Hanna in Corpus Christi, Texas.