USA

Hawaii Volcano Gushes Lava From Vents in Summit Crater

By Associated Press
December 23, 2020 07:15 PM
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an active fissure is seen in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on…
An active fissure is seen in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano in this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Dec. 22, 2020.

HONOLULU - A Hawaii volcano that began erupting for the first time in two years continued Wednesday to gush lava from two vents in its summit crater, but the molten rock posed no threat to people.  

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said a lake of lava that has formed in the crater had grown to be 143 meters (470 feet) deep as of late Tuesday.  

Kilauea volcano began spurting lava Sunday after two years of relative silence. The quiet came after more than three decades of continuous eruption stretching from 1983 to 2018. About 700 homes were destroyed when lava surged through volcanic vents in a residential neighborhood during the last year of that episode.  

The lava bursting out of the ground during the latest eruption is contained within Halemaumau, a massive crater within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.  

The volcano has also unleashed large volumes of sulfur dioxide, estimated at about 30,000 metric tonnes (33,000 tons) per day as of Monday.  

State Department of Health officials have urged people to be aware of potential hazards from the volcanic gas, which becomes volcanic smog, or vog, when it mixes with dust and sunlight. During previous eruptions, heavy vog damaged crops in regions near the crater and aggravated health conditions like asthma.  

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. 

Related Stories

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, U.S. December 20, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken December 20,…
USA
Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island 
A magnitude-4.4 earthquake also struck the area shortly after the eruption began late Sunday 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 07:39 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Hawaii Volcano Gushes Lava From Vents in Summit Crater

In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an active fissure is seen in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on…
Immigration

US Immigration Changes Won’t Happen Overnight, Biden Advisers Say 

Migrants and human right activists protest against the U.S. and Mexico immigration policies and for the right to seek asylum, at the San Ysidro border crossing port in Tijuana
US Politics

Major Defense Bill, Strongly Backed in Congress, Draws Trump's Veto

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing as U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens.
USA

Biden Introduces Connecticut Educator as his Education Secretary

Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks after being introduced at The Queen…
Economy & Business

803K File for Unemployment Benefits, Keeping US Claims Historically High

FILE PHOTO: People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in…