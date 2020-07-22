USA

Heavily Armed US Agents on City Streets: Can Trump Do That?

By Associated Press
July 22, 2020 08:46 AM
Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 20, 2020.
Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 20, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has deployed agents with tactical gear to confront protesters in downtown Portland, Oregon. That has sparked debate over the use of federal power as local and state officials, and many in the community, condemn their tactics and demand they leave.

Far from backing down, the administration plans to send agents to Chicago to respond to gun violence. And President Donald Trump says federal agents could be deployed elsewhere as he makes law and order a central element in his struggling reelection campaign.  

Here are some of the issues behind this unconventional, if not unprecedented, use of federal forces:  

What’s been going on in Portland?  

Protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis have taken place in downtown Portland for more than 50 consecutive days, drawing at times more than 10,000 mostly peaceful demonstrators. A relatively small number of activists has vandalized downtown buildings, including the federal courthouse, and attacked police and federal agents.  

Trump issued an executive order June 26 to protect monuments and federal property after protesters tried to remove or destroy statues of people considered racist, including a failed attempt to pull down one of Andrew Jackson near the White House. The Department of Homeland Security dispatched agents to Portland as well as Seattle and Washington, D.C., starting around the Fourth of July weekend.

Why the Department of Homeland Security?  

DHS, which was formed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to improve the nation's response to the threat of international terrorism, oversees some of the largest U.S. law enforcement agencies.

That includes the Border Patrol as well as Immigration Customs and Enforcement, which are seeing less of their usual activity because of COVID-19. DHS also oversees the Federal Protective Service, which guards federal buildings along with the U.S. Marshals Service. DHS sent members of the Border Patrol, along with Secret Service officers, Air Marshals and others, to Portland to protect the downtown courthouse complex.

What Happened After Federal Forces Arrived?  

Federal officers and protesters clashed in the streets outside the federal courthouse. Demonstrators broke windows and did other damage, hurled rocks at the officers and shined lasers in their eyes. Agents have fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators and arrested about 43 people since July 4, mostly for minor offenses. Tensions escalated after an officer with the Marshals Service fired a less-lethal round at a protester's head on July 11, critically injuring him. They ratcheted up further when agents in unmarked vehicles with generic "police" patches on their camouflage uniforms arrested people at night without identifying themselves.  

DHS officials defended the arrests Tuesday, saying they were carried out lawfully and intended to protect officers from violent crowds. They also noted it is routine to use unmarked vehicles. But it seemed to many like the U.S. had created a secret police force, and it drew lawsuits as well as more protesters into the streets.

Is It Legal for Federal Forces To Be Used Like This?  

Yes, to a certain extent. Federal authorities can enforce federal laws on federal property, like the courthouse in downtown Portland. But state and local officials say the federal agents have operated beyond their jurisdiction, and that has raised constitutional issues now being challenged in court. As Michael Dorf, a professional of constitutional law at Cornell University, told The Associated Press, "The idea that there's a threat to a federal courthouse and the federal authorities are going to swoop in and do whatever they want to do without any cooperation and coordination with state and local authorities is extraordinary outside the context of a civil war."  

Even If It's Legal, Is It A Good Idea?  

DHS has assisted with local enforcement before, but not without consent. It sent agents to Puerto Rico to help confront a spike in crime linked to drug trafficking in 2013 and dispatched the Border Patrol's tactical team to track two escaped convicts in rural upstate New York in 2015. But as John Cohen, a former senior DHS official under Obama and President George W. Bush, noted, those were conducted in close cooperation with state and local authorities. Employing DHS on its own, in a mission that seems to be suspiciously aligned with the president's reelection campaign, appears to be unprecedented. "If the public begins to perceive that they are being partisan in how they operate they lose credibility, and if they lose credibility, they lose public trust," said Cohen, who now teaches at Georgetown University.

What Can Be Expected To Happen Next?  

The Oregon attorney general filed a lawsuit Friday arguing that the federal government had violated the rights of citizens of the state by detaining people without probable cause. The American Civil Liberties Union has also sued, seeking to stop the federal government's use of rubber bullets, tear gas and acoustic weapons against journalists and other legal observers. These and other legal actions could force the federal agents to change tactics or perhaps downsize their mission in the city.  

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf at a news conference Tuesday urged state and local authorities in Portland to work with the federal government to stop the violence directed at federal personnel and property. He also sought to draw a sharp distinction between people demonstrating against police brutality and those attacking the courthouse. "If you're looking to peacefully protest in Portland, the department respects your right to do so," he said.

Trump has praised the DHS response and criticized local officials for letting a situation get "out of control." An official told the AP that Homeland Security was planning to deploy about 150 agents to Chicago for at least two months in a mission expected to focus on gun crime, not the protection of federal property. Trump, who sees the use of federal officers as a way to embarrass Democratic local officials, wants them used in other cities. "We're going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you," Trump said Monday. 

Related Stories

A Black Lives Matter protester carries an American flag as teargas fills the air outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020.
USA
Federal Presence in Portland Gives Protests New Momentum
Demonstrators energized after President Donald Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to the liberal city to quell protests he said were fueled by 'anarchists and agitators'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 16:01
Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United…
USA
Constitutional Crisis Looms Over Federal Agents in Portland
In Portland, demonstrators who have been on the streets for weeks have found renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside the city's U.S. courthouse
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:15
Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the U.S. Courthouse on July 21, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
00:25:00
Questions over federal actions in Portland
Demonstrators clashed again with federal officers in Portland, Oregon Monday night. The ongoing protests have congressional leaders and rights groups asking questions as what's really going on. Plus after four long days, the European Union reached an agreement on their budget and post-pandemic recovery plan.
Trump Administration Clashes with Portland Authorities Over Deployment of Federal Law Enforcement
00:01:43
USA
Trump Admin Clashes with Portland Authorities Over Deployment of Federal Law Enforcement
Congressional Democrats condemned the Trump administration Monday, calling for an immediate investigation into the use of federal law enforcement officers to arrest peaceful protesters in the northwestern US city of Portland, Oregon, last week
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 04:26
Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 19, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
00:25:00
Criticism of Portland action continues
Federal law enforcement officers have continued cracking down on demonstrators in the western US city of Portland, Oregon. How is it that federal officers can carry out operations over the objections of local residents, the mayor, and governor? Plus, can the European Union reach a budget deal?
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

East Asia Pacific

US Orders China to Shut Down Texas Consulate Office

A firetruck is positioned outside the Chinese Consulate Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Houston. Authorities responded to reports…
USA

Trump Asked Ambassador for Help Securing Golf Tournament, NY Times Reports 

An exterior view of the hotel at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, June 13, 2016.
US Politics

Worried Progressives See Control of Supreme Court Hanging in Balance

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles during a reception where she was presented with an honorary doctoral.
All About America

Is Minority Rule to Blame for Current US Unrest?

A Black Lives Matter protester carries an American flag as teargas fills the air on July 21, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
COVID-19 Pandemic

More People in the US Have Been Infected with COVID-19 Than Reported - CDC Study

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves adjusts his "Make America Great Again," face mask upon concluding his press briefing with members…