Heavy Rain in Northeastern US as Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall

By VOA News
August 23, 2021 01:30 AM
A woman walks her dog through a footpath flooded by Tropical Storm Henri in Bushnell Park in Hartford, Connecticut, on Aug. 22, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Parts of the northeastern United States braced for more heavy rains and the potential for flooding Monday as the storm that made landfall as Tropical Storm Henri slowly moved across the region. 

The bulk of the rain overnight was located over New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. 

The National Hurricane Center expects the center of the storm, now downgraded to a tropical depression, to drift a short distance to the east during the day Monday before eventually making it back out over the Atlantic Ocean by Tuesday morning. 

Forecasters said total rainfall amounts across much of the region would be between 7 and 15 centimeters, with some locally higher amounts. 

The storm made landfall Sunday in the state of Rhode Island, and knocked out power to more than 130,000 homes in that state, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. 

President Joe Biden said Sunday he had already approved emergency declarations for Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had resources such as generators, food and water positioned in the region to help those in need. 

“We don’t know the full extent of the storm’s impact today, but we are acting to prepare for and prevent damage as much as possible, and to speed help to affected communities so they can recover as quickly as possible,” Biden said. 

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee spoke of the need to get electricity service restored with warm temperatures forecast in the coming days. 

“We know that that’s an issue and that’s why getting power restored is critical for the health and safety of our residents, our economy, and our small businesses to make sure that they’re operating,” McKee said. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press. 

