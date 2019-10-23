Helicopters Collide Over Texas Ranch, Killing 2 People 

HEBBRONVILLE, TEXAS - Two small helicopters collided Wednesday over a ranch in South Texas, and two men were killed, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley said the helicopters struck in midair near Hebbronville, a community about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south of San Antonio.



Brandley said one helicopter was able to land but the other crashed after the collision, killing both people aboard. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital.



He said one of the two people in the other helicopter was injured.



Brandley said he didn't know the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved.



The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety board were investigating. The FAA said the helicopters were Robinson R22 aircraft.