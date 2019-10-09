USA

High-Profile Soccer Wives in Twitter Spat Over Story Leaks

By Associated Press
October 9, 2019 01:09 PM
England's Wayne Rooney (R) covers himself during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against San Marino at the Olympic stadium in Serravalle, San Marino, September 5, 2015.
Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United striker who has been playing in the United States for MLS team D.C. United since July 2018

LONDON - The wives of two of English soccer's most high-profile players got embroiled in a spat on Twitter on Wednesday about the leaking of information to a tabloid newspaper.

In a post to her 1.3 million followers, Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen, accused Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of informing The Sun about details of her private stories written on Instagram.

Coleen said she spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing the stories, going as far as blocking everyone from viewing her Instagram page except for one account and then posting “a series of false stories to see if they made their way into” the newspaper.

Coleen finished her tweet by saying her private investigation showed “just one person has viewed them. It's ..........Rebekah Vardy's account.”

Vardy, who has 90,400 Twitter followers of her own and is well known for appearing in a reality TV show in Britain, denied leaking the information.

Vardy replied to Coleen on Twitter, saying she “never” speaks to journalists about her and that she recently discovered that “various people have had access to my insta.”

“I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this,” added Vardy, who said she was “upset” at being accused by Coleen, especially because she is pregnant with her fifth child.

Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United striker who has been playing in the United States for MLS team D.C. United since July 2018, is returning to English soccer in January as player-coach of second-tier club Derby County.

Related Stories

Leicester team manager Claudio Ranieri and Wes Morgan lift the trophy as Leicester City celebrates becoming the English Premier League soccer champions at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, May 7, 2016.
Europe
132 Years in the Making: Leicester Wins English Premier League Title
Leicester City beat 5,000-to-1 preseason odds to lift the English Premier League championship trophy after a 3-1 win Saturday against Everton at the soccer club's King Power Stadium home. It took Jaime Vardy just five minutes to open the scoring. Leicester stalwart Andy King made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute, and Vardy scored his second and Leicester's third from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. Fireworks erupted and yellow and blue streamers cascaded…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 05/07/2016 - 17:32
Default Content Teaser
Archive
Manchester United Announces $100 Million Sponsorship Deal With AIG
The English football club Manchester United has announced a four-year sponsorship deal worth nearly $100 million with U.S. insurance company AIG. The deal covers United's famous red shirts, and will begin next season. United is in its first season under the control of U.S. tycoon Malcolm Glazer, who also owns the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. United had a $15 million a year deal with the Vodaphone mobile phone company, but that deal ends at…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl