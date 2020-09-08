USA

High-Ranking Members of House Urge Trump to Look into Poisoning of Navalny

By VOA News
September 08, 2020 09:35 PM
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member,…
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member, confer as the panel holds a hearing titled, "The Betrayal of our Syrian Kurdish Partners," Oct. 23, 2019.

Top Democratic and GOP leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee have called on President Donald Trump to investigate the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In a bipartisan letter  sent to Trump on Monday, Representative Eliot Engel, the Democratic committee chairman from New York, and Republican Michael McCaul, the committee’s ranking member from Texas, urged the Trump administration to launch an investigation into the attack, saying sanctions against Moscow may be necessary.

Navalny, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. He was transferred to a hospital in Germany for treatment. The German government said on September 2 that toxicology results showed the 44-year old was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok  nerve agent.

Suspicion surrounding the poisoning quickly mounted against the Russian government, which has used similar methods against critics of the state in the past. Most recently, the Kremlin was found to have used the same chemical weapon against an ex-Soviet spy in Britain in 2018. 

Navalny, who has been hospitalized in Berlin for several weeks, was taken out of a medically induced coma on Monday.

In a statement issued Monday, Berlin’s Charité hospital said Navalny's condition has continued to improve, but that it was too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of the severe poisoning.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the poisoning and dismissed any accusations of a crime, saying there is no evidence to support a full-fledged criminal investigation into the case.

On Tuesday, representatives of the G-7 condemned the "confirmed poisoning" of Navalny, according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department.

"We, the G-7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the confirmed poisoning of Alexei Navalny," said the statement. 

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said last week that the U.S. will be working with the international community to determine whether monetary sanctions should be levied against Russia.

Lawmakers also called for the U.S. to demand that Russia cooperate with an international investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Those responsible for this despicable attack must be held accountable, and Russian President Vladimir Putin must know that he and his cronies will not be allowed to violate international law with impunity," Engel and McCaul wrote in their letter to the president.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

High-Ranking Members of House Urge Trump to Look into Poisoning of Navalny

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member,…
US Politics

US Officials: Israel, UAE to Sign Deal at White House

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 13, 2020 shows a file photo taken on December 23, 2017 showing Emirati…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Visits Florida, North Carolina; Biden Unveils New Ads

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

US Voters Told To Be Patient with Presidential Election Results

FILE-In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photoCourtney Parker votes on a new voting machine, in Dallas, Ga. Election integrity…
USA

US Expanding Restrictions on Chinese Students

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signs an agreement on fifth-generation internet technology with Slovenia's Foreign Minister…