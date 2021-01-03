USA

Homes of Top Republican and Democrat Vandalized

By AFP
January 03, 2021 03:28 AM
Graffiti reading, "Where's my money" is seen on a door of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in…
Graffiti is seen on a door of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Louisville, Ky., on Jan. 2, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood and a pig's head, U.S. media said.

"Were's [sic] my money," and "Mitch kills the poor," was daubed on McConnell's front door and window in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. media reported.

A pig's head and fake blood were left outside Pelosi's San Francisco home on Jan. 2, according to local media Saturday.

The houses of the top Republican and Democrat were targeted following intense debate over a COVID-19 stimulus bailout for Americans.

A long-awaited $900 billion pandemic relief package was finally approved Christmas Eve, with the Democrat-led House of Congress approving an increase in aid from $600 to $2,000.

But the Republican-led Senate has not approved the increase -- despite furious calls to do so from President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, McConnell had told reporters: "The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends who don't need the help."

Kentucky Metro police said the incident occurred around 5 a.m. local time Saturday (1000 GMT) according to local news channel WAS11. It was unclear if anyone was home at the time.

McConnell called the graffiti a "radical tantrum," and added: "Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society."

In San Francisco, Pelosi's garage door was sprayed with a crossed-out "$2K," followed by "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything!"

The city's police Special Investigations Division was looking into the incident, NBC News reported.

Related Stories

Office lights are seen at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers work into the evening while the U.S. Senate face a decision over…
US Politics
Bill for Higher Stimulus Payouts Stalls in Senate
Defense spending bill also faces uncertainty as congressional term draws to an end
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 09:07 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the morning sun illuminates the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building on…
USA
Republican Lawmakers Block Effort to Pass Trump’s Stimulus Demands
Democrats sought House approval of Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus payments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 12:29 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pelosi Signals 'Progress' with Trump Admin Over COVID-19 Stimulus Deal
Two sides near Tuesday deadline imposed by Pelosi to make deal    
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 04:12 AM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Seeks Limited COVID-19 Relief Bill, Promises Further Talks on Broader Stimulus
President Donald Trump on Friday offered a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package in talks with Pelosi after urging his team on Twitter to "go big"
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 10/11/2020 - 11:19 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Homes of Top Republican and Democrat Vandalized

Graffiti reading, "Where's my money" is seen on a door of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Passes 350,000 COVID-19 Deaths

People try to keep a social distance on the boardwalk in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware
USA

After Pardon, Blackwater Guard Defiant: ‘I Acted Correctly’

In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo pardoned Blackwater contractor Evan Liberty poses for a photo in Washington. Liberty is one…
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Funeral Homes Run Out of Space as COVID-19 Rages

People congregate without face masks in a closed area of Muscle Beach Venice in Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27,…
South & Central Asia

Pompeo Defends Trump’s Afghan Peace Plan, Ensuing 'Incredible Progress' 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media prior to meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al…