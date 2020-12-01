USA

Human Rights Watch Calls for Halt to US Arms Sales to United Arab Emirates 

By VOA News
December 01, 2020 04:53 PM
FILE - An F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 5, 2019.
FILE - An F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 5, 2019. The Trump administration has formally notified Congress that it plans to sell 50 advanced F-35 fighter jets to the UAE. (Credit: U.S. Air Force)

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday the United States should not complete proposed weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates until that country limits illegal airstrikes against Libya and Yemen and stops providing military support to “abusive local forces.”

In a statement, HRW also called on the UAE to investigate “previous alleged violations” it is accused of committing in Libya and Yemen.

The advocacy group’s statement was released one day after 29 human rights and arms control groups signed and sent a letter to U.S. lawmakers and the U.S. State Department opposing the U.S. sale of $23 billion worth of fighter jets, missiles and drones to the UAE. They said the arms sale would result in more harm to civilians and worsen humanitarian crises caused by conflicts in Libya and Yemen.

HRW also urged the U.S. Congress to block the agreement to sell arms to the UAE.

“In continuing to sell weapons to the UAE, U.S. authorities are ignoring pervasive evidence of airstrikes and other attacks by the Saudi and UAE-led coalition in Yemen that unlawfully killed civilians,” said HRW Washington director Sarah Holewinski. “U.S. officials’ desire to reward the UAE for recognizing Israel should not entail complicity in unlawful deaths in Libya and Yemen.”

Reuters News Agency quoted the UAE embassy in Washington defending the arms sale. “Aligned closely with US interests and values, the UAE’s highly capable military is a forceful deterrent to aggression and an effective response to violent extremism,” the embassy was quoted as saying.

The U.S. and the UAE agreed to the sale after the U.S. brokered an agreement in September that called for the UAE to normalize relations with Israel.

Three U.S. senators proposed legislation in November to stop the sale, leading to a face-off with U.S. President Donald Trump before he leaves office on January 20. The measure must first be approved in the Senate and the House of Representatives by two-third majorities to survive a presidential veto.

 

Related Stories

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez speaks to reporters after U.S. District Judge William H. Walls…
US Politics
3 US Senators Seek to Stop Trump's $23B in Arms Sales to UAE 
They'll introduce resolutions of disapproval of President Donald Trump's plan to sell Reaper drones, F-35 fighter aircraft, air-to-air missiles and other munitions to UAE
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 07:13 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook Oversight Board Announces First Six Cases

FILE - This July 30, 2019 file photo shows an update information of Facebook application on a mobile phone displayed at a store…
USA

Human Rights Watch Calls for Halt to US Arms Sales to United Arab Emirates 

FILE - An F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 5, 2019.
2020 USA Votes

Barr: No Evidence of Fraud That Would Change Election Outcome

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters about the ongoing protests in the wake of the death in Minneapolis…
USA

US Senators Propose New Bipartisan Coronavirus Aid Relief Deal

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh COVID-19 relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 1, 2020.
USA

US Center for Disease Control Advisers Meet to Prioritize Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution

Healthcare personnel rotate a patient who is on a ventilator at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, Nov. 20, 2020.